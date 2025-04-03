LIV Golf 'One of the best players in the world’: Meet LIV Golf's best-kept secret Published Apr. 3, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MIAMI — Joaquin Niemann must have hit 100 balls on the range on Wednesday at Trump National Doral ahead of LIV Golf Miami. His support staff said almost nothing to him. Around him, the other pros worked with every kind of coach, trainer and manager. They made their tweaks to prepare for the weekend. But with Niemann, it's fair to wonder whether there's anything to change. He's playing that well.

For the last 14 months on the LIV tour, the 26-year-old Chilean has never played better. The sustained excellence was enough for Phil Mickelson to tweet that Niemann is the best golfer in the world after he snagged another individual win at LIV Singapore.

"He's a Hall of Fame player," Niemann told FOX Sports on Thursday. "He's been one of my idols since I was growing up. So, yeah, to have him say that is pretty special."

For the second straight season, Niemann won two of the first four individual competitions in LIV. Last year, he finished second to Jon Rahm in the final individual standings. This year, Niemann sits at No. 1 and Rahm at No. 2. There's no denying Niemann's sustained excellence on LIV. But a handful of PGA Tour players have bristled at Mickelson's comments. And perhaps that's why Rahm stood up for his top competitor on the tour.

"There's no surprise because at this point, it's undeniable," Rahm told FOX Sports. "It's almost impossible to deny [Niemann's] talent and his accomplishment, right? I understand why a lot of people might want to diminish his talent because he's winning on LIV, but he is one of the most talented players in the world, one of the best players in the world — without a doubt."

For Niemann, there's only one way to settle the debate over his status as the world's best.

The task ahead is both simple and complicated: win majors.

His best performance in a major was at the Masters, where he finished 16th at Augusta in 2023. He has also had top-25 finishes at the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. But no wins.

"You're gauged so much in those major championships, right?" Rahm said. "So I think for anyone to be put on the radar [as the world's best golfer], you need to win a major, and if you don't win a major, you need to accomplish an astronomical amount of championships and accolades to be considered out there. It's very difficult to do. And if you don't ever win it, especially in majors, it's going to be hard to ever be considered for things like that. He's throwing his name out there — and thrown his name in the hat, and he has the opportunity, and I do agree with you, if he can show up and maybe get one [major] win."

Niemann doesn't shy away from his history at major tournaments. He said he is "still trying to figure it out" on that stage where he said he hopes to "try to handle those situations better." To achieve those results, he has increased the intensity with which he approaches his offseasons, his tournament weekend and his swing sessions. LIV CEO Scott O'Neil said Niemann is the hardest-working pro on the tour, with his coaches having to pull him off the range.

After Singapore, Nieman said he felt like a "different player" this year. What's changed?

"Everything, I feel like, has changed a lot. I feel like a different player. Everything. From every aspect, from the way I manage my golf game, the way I manage my emotions on the course, the way I prepare for tournaments, the way I prepare on my offseason," he said. "I just have that commitment with myself of just becoming better. And since I signed that commitment with myself, I've just become a better golfer. It all started with that two years ago."

One area — at least in LIV — where he might learn from Rahm is consistency. Rahm has never finished outside of the top 10 since joining LIV at the beginning of the 2023 season. That's 16 straight events inside the top 10. In that same span, Niemann has four individual wins and eight podiums — but also three finishes at 30th or worse.

A win (or even a podium) in Miami would be a strong step toward that consistency. And it would set the stage for the Masters in Augusta, where Niemann hopes to be more than just a contender.

"Being mayor season, I do feel a little bit more of that pressure," said Niemann, who serves as captain of t the end of the day, it's only it's only pressure. And we feel pressure every time we play golf tournaments. Every time it's different. And I feel like every time is a new challenge. I'm just ready for that new challenge. I've been waiting for a good result for a while on the majors. I know it's gonna come and just happy to be in the position I am, and the way I'm playing. I feel like it'll be a good challenge and I'm looking forward to."

Niemann has long been one of the princes of golf, ever since he dominated the amateur tour — and even snagged two PGA wins before joining LIV. But there can only be one king.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media.

