PGA Tour 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 3, 2023 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

This week we head to historic Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship.

The George Cobb-designed course is a par-71 that measures approximately 7,500 yards with Bermuda-grass greens. Course history goes a long way here, so we will target a few guys that have been successful in the past.

This is a stacked field, with Rory McIlroy opening up as the betting favorite to win the tournament, +700 at FOX Bet .

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

Wells Fargo Championship Odds & Field

Rory McIlroy +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Patrick Cantlay +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tony Finau +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jordan Spieth +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Viktor Hovland +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cameron Young +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Collin Morikawa +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Thomas +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Max Homa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sungjae Im +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

ADVERTISEMENT

OUTRIGHTS

"The Gimme"

Viktor Hovland (+2000 at FOX Bet)

I love Hovland this week! He hasn't won a big one yet this season, but finished T-3 at The Players, T-10 at Arnold Palmer and T-7 at The Masters. He played this course back in 2021, where he finished T-3. He's gained strokes in 14 straight events and this course fits his skill set well.

"Play the course, not your opponent"

Justin Thomas (+2200 at FOX Bet)

Compared to his standards, Thomas is in a little bit of a rut right now, however he isn't playing as bad as some were to think. He's gained strokes off the tee in five straight tournaments and gained over five strokes ball striking in three out of his last five events.

We spoke about course history in the introduction, and Thomas is my favorite pick in that category. What better course to turn things around than where he won his first Major back in 2017? He also went 4-1 here in 2022 in the President's Cup.

"Grip It and Rip It"

Sahith Theegala (+5000 at FOX Bet)

Long hitters will be rewarded on this course, which works well for Theegala. And in case he leaks out, the rough isn't as bad as some other daunting courses (relatively speaking), so he'll be able to recover. He also comes into this tournament playing well and has gained strokes on the field in five straight off the tee.

Theegala's around-the-green game has also been money as of late, which started with his memorable shot on hole 16 at The Masters.

OTHER OUTRIGHTS

Jordan Spieth (+2000 at FOX Bet)

Cameron Young (+2000 at FOX Bet)

Sungjae Im (+2200 at FOX Bet)

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share