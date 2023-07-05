PGA Tour 2023 John Deere Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jul. 5, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

Last week we won a nice outright bet on Rickie Fowler ( +1400 at FOX Bet ) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Let's see if we can replicate the magic as we turn our attention to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic. The track is a par-71 course that's approximately 7,260 yards long.

J.T. Poston is the defending champion, while Michael Kim holds the best score in tournament history, shooting 27-under to win the 2018 tournament. Neither golfer is among the favorites to win this weekend's event, though, as Poston holds +4000 odds to win, and Kim is at +6600.

Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley opened as co-favorites to win this week, with both at +1400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 John Deere Classic Odds & Field

Denny McCarthy +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Russell Henley +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cameron Young +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ludvig Aberg +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Adam Hadwin +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Adam Schenk +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Emiliano Grillo +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Stephan Jaeger +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Eric Cole +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Keith Mitchell +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Taylor Moore +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Russell Henley +1400

Doug Ghim +5000

Chez Reavie +5000

Lucas Glover +8000

Ryan Moore +15000

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share