2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Staff
The PGA Tour heads to Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The event will be played at the Detroit Golf Club, which is a par-72 course that's 7,370 yards long.
Tony Finau, the defending champion, opened as one of the co-favorites to win the tournament at +1400. The other two favorites, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler, also come in at +1400 odds to win it all at FOX Bet.
Fresh off his win at the Travelers, Keegan Bradley has the ninth-best odds to win at +2500.
Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds & Field
Collin Morikawa +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Rickie Fowler +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Justin Thomas +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Tom Kim +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Max Homa +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Sungjae Im +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Keegan Bradley +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Cam Davis +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE
Rickie Fowler +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Sungjae Im +1800
Austin Eckroat +5000
