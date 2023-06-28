PGA Tour
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
PGA Tour

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated Jun. 28, 2023 12:23 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Staff

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The event will be played at the Detroit Golf Club, which is a par-72 course that's 7,370 yards long. 

Tony Finau, the defending champion, opened as one of the co-favorites to win the tournament at +1400. The other two favorites, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler, also come in at +1400 odds to win it all at FOX Bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off his win at the Travelers, Keegan Bradley has the ninth-best odds to win at +2500.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds & Field 

Collin Morikawa +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Rickie Fowler +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Justin Thomas +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Tom Kim +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Max Homa +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Sungjae Im +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Keegan Bradley +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Cam Davis +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Rickie Fowler +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Sungjae Im +1800
Austin Eckroat +5000

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
PGA Tour

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's

How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes