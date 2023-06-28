PGA Tour 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jun. 28, 2023 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The event will be played at the Detroit Golf Club, which is a par-72 course that's 7,370 yards long.

Tony Finau , the defending champion, opened as one of the co-favorites to win the tournament at +1400. The other two favorites, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler , also come in at +1400 odds to win it all at FOX Bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off his win at the Travelers, Keegan Bradley has the ninth-best odds to win at +2500.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds & Field

Collin Morikawa +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Rickie Fowler +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Hideki Matsuyama +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Justin Thomas +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Tom Kim +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Max Homa +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Sungjae Im +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Keegan Bradley +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Cam Davis +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Rickie Fowler +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Austin Eckroat +5000

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share