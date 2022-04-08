PGA Tour 2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger makes cut, Cink makes hole-in-one 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Masters continued with Round 2 on Friday.

The action was fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advanced to weekend play.

2022 Masters: Everything you need to know

Five-time winner Tiger Woods , who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 2 tied for 19th place at 2-over par on the day and 1-over par overall. It was a healthy drop after finishing Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.

Sungjae Im was atop the leaderboard heading into the second round after finishing 5-under par on Thursday, but it was Scottie Scheffler who emerged as the solo leader headed into Round 3 after shooting 5-under par on the day — bringing him to 8-under par overall.

Here are the top moments from Friday's second round (with Woods' round at the top!).

And he's off!

Woods teed off to a big round of applause, but he struggled out of the gate, making four bogeys and two pars through his first six holes to bring himself to 4-over par on the day thus far.

Back on track

Woods came up with a huge birdie to put him at 3-over par after the front nine, tied for 28th at that time.

Back-to-back

Woods sunk two consecutive birdies to get to 1-over par on the day with four holes left in Round 2.

Moving on!

After the second round, Woods sits at 1-over and made the cut at the Masters for the 22nd straight time.

THE REST OF THE FIELD

Im in control

The first-round leader teed off early and was in control, playing 1-under through his first eight holes to maintain the lead at 5-under.

Don't sleep on DJ!

Dustin Johnson, who won the Masters in 2020, set himself up for a sweet birdie on No. 4 to pull within a stroke of the lead.

Deft stroke with the putter

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard, but maybe a nice par save like this one will get him going.

Smooth Spieth

Jordan Spieth — the 2015 Masters champion — came up with a picture-perfect putt to stay in it.

Right on track

Corey Conners was within arm's reach of the lead after a big-time eagle on No. 12.

Morikawa makes a move

Collin Morikawa made back-to-back birdies at the turn. Will that spark a run?

Coming for the crown

Charl Schwartzel skyrocketed to the top of the leaderboard at 3-under par with a strong showing on Friday.

Time to rebound

After a bit of a hiccup in which he had three bogeys in six holes, Im dropped this birdie putt on No. 16 to regain a share of the lead.

Windy? No problem!

The windy conditions didn't bother Harold Varner III, who moved within a stroke of the lead.

Light work

Bubba Watson came up with a miraculous shot from the pine straw to stay on track on No. 18.

Lead change

Danny Willett took the solo lead momentarily after the first nine following a birdie before his three consecutive bogeys to start the back nine knocked him off the leaderboard.

Finding a rhythm

Elsewhere, Shane Lowry moved to 1-under par on his first hole on the back nine with a beautiful birdie.

New leader

Back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 put Scheffler in the lead, with Schwartzel and Im close behind.

Ace!

Stewart Cink sunk a hole-in-one — just the 34th in Masters history and 24th on the famed 16th hole — to move up 10 spots.

Pulling away

Scheffler continued to put distance between him and the rest of the field with another huge birdie.

What could have been

Lowry narrowly made an eagle on No. 15, but came up just short.

Follow the leader

Scheffler sunk another birdie on No. 13 to bring his score to 3-under par on the day and 6-under par total, three strokes ahead of second place at that time.

Seeing red

Justin Thomas came up with three consecutive birdies on the back nine, bringing his total to six birdies in Round 2 headed into his final two holes of the day.

Just like that, Thomas jumped from below the projected cut to tied for 11th place.

