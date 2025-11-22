College Football
Wolverines RB Bryson Kuzdzal Lifts No. 18 Michigan Over Maryland, 45-20
Published Nov. 22, 2025 7:59 p.m. ET

Bryson Kuzdzal ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 18 Michigan to a 45-20 victory over Maryland on Saturday, a week before the Wolverines host top-ranked Ohio State.

Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) was without injured running backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, but the Wolverines were still superior on the ground, and Michigan finished with its highest scoring output in conference play this season.

Bryce Underwood defeated Malik Washington in a matchup of two impressive freshman quarterbacks. Maryland (4-7, 1-7) scored on the game's first drive but could not avoid a seventh straight loss. Underwood threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, while Washington passed for 210 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

With the score tied at 7 in the first quarter, Underwood's pass probably should have been intercepted by Lavain Scruggs, but the defensive back couldn't hold onto the ball. The Wolverines eventually took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Kuzdzal. After an interception by Michigan's Mason Curtis gave the offense a short field, Underwood's 22-yard scoring pass to Donaven McCulley made it 21-7.

Kuzdzal added touchdown runs of 19 and 1 yards in the third quarter, and Jasper Parker scored on a 6-yarder in the fourth that made it 42-13.

Michigan will try for its fifth straight win over Ohio State next week. Underwood heads into that game on a high note, but the injuries in the backfield could be a significant concern. In addition to Haynes and Marshall, the Wolverines also have to worry about fullback Max Bredeson, who was on crutches on the sideline during the second half Saturday.

After Washington opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Fleming, Maryland tried a surprise onside kick, but Michigan recovered and quickly tied it on Underwood's 12-yard scoring toss to Andrew Marsh.

Next, Michigan hosts Ohio State on Saturday, while Maryland faces Michigan State in Detroit.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

