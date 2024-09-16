National Football League Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke out for the season after suffering knee injury Published Sep. 16, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will not return to the field this season.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports the senior QB will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday .

The Miami (Fla.) transfer went down after being hurt on a third-down scramble and was carted into the locker room before returning to the sideline on crutches with his leg in a brace.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report from ESPN stated sources say Van Dyke suffered a full ACL tear in his right knee, and the timeline for recovery is not clear yet.

The Badgers have a bye week before heading to face No. 11 USC on Sept. 28.

Braedyn Locke, who played the rest of the game Saturday, will now replace Van Dyke.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Wisconsin Badgers Tyler Van Dyke

share