Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke out for the season after suffering knee injury
Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke out for the season after suffering knee injury

Published Sep. 16, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will not return to the field this season.

FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports the senior QB will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday

The Miami (Fla.) transfer went down after being hurt on a third-down scramble and was carted into the locker room before returning to the sideline on crutches with his leg in a brace.

A report from ESPN stated sources say Van Dyke suffered a full ACL tear in his right knee, and the timeline for recovery is not clear yet.

The Badgers have a bye week before heading to face No. 11 USC on Sept. 28

Braedyn Locke, who played the rest of the game Saturday, will now replace Van Dyke. 

College Football
Wisconsin Badgers
Tyler Van Dyke
