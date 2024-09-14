College Football Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke injured on first drive vs. Alabama, is carted off Published Sep. 14, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after getting injured on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

Van Dyke was clutching his right knee after being hurt on a third-down scramble. He was taken into the injury tent on the sideline and then went into the cart. The Miami (Fla.) transfer had his head in his hands as the cart headed toward the locker room.

Braedyn Locke, who started three games in place of an injured Tanner Mordecai last season, took over for Van Dyke.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

