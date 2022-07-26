College Football Which college football conference will be strongest in 2022? 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is a Power 5-centric sport, but its greatest success stems from one conference in particular.

Will 2022 produce more of the same?

Sure, every Power 5 conference in college football (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC) has its fair share of potent programs. Alabama and Georgia headline the SEC. Ohio State and Michigan are the backbone of the Big Ten. Oklahoma owns the Big 12. Oregon and Utah have run the Pac-12 of late. Clemson has represented the ACC in the College Football Playoff almost annually.

While every conference has varying degrees of parity, the competition in the SEC is undeniable. Alabama and Georgia are College Football Playoff threats on a yearly basis. Texas A&M lost one game in the 2020 season. Auburn nearly ended Alabama's title run in the Iron Bowl. Kentucky and Arkansas emerged as respectable conference forces last season, with the former returning quarterback Will Levis. Spencer Rattler, once considered a No. 1 overall draft prospect, transferred to South Carolina. Vanderbilt was the only team in the SEC to not win six games last season.

The Big Ten might not be far behind. Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State each won at least 11 games last year and are expected to contend in 2022. Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa are included in preseason top-25 rankings by various publications, with Minnesota and Purdue also receiving consideration.

What's not up for debate is the SEC's collective dominance over the past decade (2012-2021).

Most Wins:

SEC: 1,064 wins (.600) ACC: 966 wins (.551) Big Ten: 940 wins (.564) Pac-12: 794 wins (.547) Big 12: 697 wins (.557)

There are several blowouts every Saturday in the fall. This sport can be feast-or-famine. In the case of the SEC, blowouts have created a point differential that's borderline laughable when compared to other conferences.

Point Differential:

SEC: +11,098 ACC: +6,538 Big Ten: +6,046 Big 12: +5,089 Pac-12: +4,540

CFP Appearances Since 2014 (when first instituted):

SEC: 10 ACC: 8 Big Ten: 6 Big 12: 4 Pac-12: 2

The SEC has 14 CFP wins, eight more than the No. 2 conference (ACC) and 11 more than the No. 3 conference (Big Ten). Largely thanks to Alabama, the SEC also boasts five national champions and four Heisman winners since 2015.

Although bowl games don't hold the same weight that they used to, considering more and more NFL prospects opt out of them, the SEC leads the way with 67 wins, followed by the Big Ten (43) and ACC (42).

To boot, realignment further favors the top conferences.

Look at the AAC for example. Cincinnati, its premier program and a CFP participant in 2021, Houston, which won 12 games last year, and UCF, which recently went unbeaten, are moving to the Big 12 along with BYU in 2023. This guts the AAC. The Pac-12 has the same conundrum, with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten in 2024. USC is now led by former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Speaking of Oklahoma, the Sooners and Texas Longhorns are moving to the SEC in 2025.

Will the tide begin to shift this upcoming season? That's up to the other powerful four.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Football