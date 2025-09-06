College Football 'We’re Not Worried About Iowa': Tyrese Haliburton Rides with Cyclones on BNK Published Sep. 6, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" brings out the stars, and that includes arguably the best men's basketball player to ever suit up for Iowa State.

Ahead of No. 16 Iowa State's in-state showdown against Iowa on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton stopped by the "Big Noon Kickoff" set.

Haliburton played two seasons at Iowa State, earning All-Big 12 honors in the 2019-20 season. But, much to the surprise of Dave Portnoy, Haliburton admitted that he never beat Iowa during his college career.

"It's unfortunate," Hailburton said, "but I was only here two years. A lot of the Iowa guys got to stay four, and I was only here for two."

As for this year's version of the Cy-Hawk Game, Haliburton didn't hesitate when it came to picking the winner.

"I got the Cyclones. We're not worried about Iowa. I think the biggest concern is them throwing over 50 yards. Give me Cyclones, 28-14," Haliburton predicted before firing off a cannon with Mark Ingram.

Iowa State won last year's matchup against Iowa in Iowa City, 20-19, with the Cyclones having won each of their last two road games against the Hawkeyes.

