College Football Colorado Stumbles and Loses To Houston By Two Possessions Updated Sep. 12, 2025 11:45 p.m. ET

Conner Weigman threw for 222 yards and ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns — both career highs — to lead Houston over Colorado 36-20 on Friday night.

The Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) were up by 5 late in the third quarter when Dean Connors ran 18 yards to get them to the 1-yard line. Weigman scored on the next play to make it 26-14.

Blake Thompson intercepted Ryan Staub on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Cougars couldn’t cash in on the mistake after Ethan Sanchez missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.

Houston forced a punt and Weigman made it 33-14 when he scored on a 7-yard run that was set up by a 54-yard pass to Stephon Johnson a play earlier.

Staub got his first start of the season. He served as the backup to Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons and entered the year as the third-string quarterback behind Kaidon Salter, who started the first two games, and heralded freshman Julian Lewis. Staub earned the start this week after throwing two touchdown passes in a 31-7 win over Delaware a week prior.

Staub was 19 of 35 for 204 yards and a touchdown, but couldn’t get much going in the second half as Colorado (1-2, 0-1) managed just six points after halftime and he was intercepted twice.

Houston led 13-0 early after scoring on its first three possessions. Colorado cut the lead to 13-7 when Simeon Price capped a 10-play, 93-yard drive with a 38-yard touchdown run with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter.

A field goal by the Cougars made it 16-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. But the Buffaloes added a touchdown just before halftime to get within 16-14. Staub scrambled 19 yards but fumbled before he crossed the goal line and Zach Atkins jumped on the ball in the end zone for the score.

The Takeaway

Colorado: Head coach Deion Sanders must decide if Staub is the answer at quarterback or if he should give Lewis or Salter another shot.

Houston: Weigman has looked great in his first three games for the Cougars after a transfer from Texas A&M. He has thrown four touchdown passes without an interception and added three rushing scores.

Up Next

Colorado: Hosts Wyoming next Saturday.

Houston: The Cougars are off next week before visiting Oregon State on Sept. 26.

