College Football
Washington duo of WR Jalen McMillan and LT Troy Fautanu declare for NFL draft
College Football

Washington duo of WR Jalen McMillan and LT Troy Fautanu declare for NFL draft

Published Jan. 10, 2024 9:19 p.m. ET

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan and standout left tackle Troy Fautanu both announced their plans to declare for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

The pair join wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as the players to declare for the draft after the second-ranked Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night.

There was a thought that McMillan might return for a fifth season with the Huskies after a 2023 campaign that was limited due to injury. McMillan suffered a leg injury during Washington's Week 3 win at Michigan State and played only sparingly until late in the season. McMillan missed four games and had just a few snaps in four others before getting back into a more regular rotation in the Apple Cup win over Washington State.

McMillan's big outburst came in the Pac-12 championship game win over Oregon when he had nine catches for 131 yards. McMillan caught touchdowns in both the Sugar Bowl win over Texas and the championship game loss to Michigan. He finished the season with 45 catches for 559 yards and five TDs after having 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine TDs during the 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fautanu was regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the country and part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. Fautanu was a third-team AP All-American and first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Heisman odds: Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe open as favorites

2024 Heisman odds: Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe open as favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes