Washington RB Dillon Johnson expects to play vs. Michigan

Updated Jan. 6, 2024 4:19 p.m. ET

Among the burning questions for No. 2 Washington as it prepares to face No. 1 Michigan in the 2024 College Football National Championship is whether running back Dillon Johnson will suit up after suffering a knee injury and aggravating a prior foot injury against Texas in the Sugar Bowl semifinal? 

The answer appears to be yes.

While Johnson conceded he likely won't be 100%, the running back said Saturday that he'll be "ready to rock and roll," according to ESPN.

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also expressed optimism Saturday that Johnson could still be effective despite not being at full strength, according to The Seattle Times.

"I think that he's [Johnson] had a great week of rehab. He's able to start repping with us. I think that he's feeling a lot better," Grubb said. "I know he's a really determined young man, so I would be shocked if he wasn't able to come out there and make an impact in the game."

Johnson, who's in his first season at Washington after spending the previous three at Mississippi State, has totaled 1,162 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. He posted two rushing touchdowns against Texas before leaving the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter. 

Johnson has carried the load in the backfield for Washington this season, as Will Nixon's 194 rushing yards rank second among running backs on the team.

All in all, Johnson is part of a high-octane Huskies offense that's averaging 473.6 total yards and 37.6 points per game. Washington racked up 37 points against a Texas defense that was first in the Big 12 in opponent yards (321.7) and points (17.5) per game. It will now face a Michigan defense that's surrendering just 9.5 points (first in Big Ten) and 87.1 rushing yards (second) per game.

Kickoff for the 2024 College Football National Championship is Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More on the College Football Playoff National Championship

