Utah QB Cam Rising out indefinitely, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter
Utah quarterback Cam Rising is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury and head coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday true freshman Isaac Wilson will be the Utes' starter until further notice.
Rising was injured in Utah's 27-19 loss to Arizona State on Friday. His leg was bent backward at an awkward angle following a hit on the Utes' first drive. The seventh-year senior finished out the contest but struggled with his mobility and accuracy. He completed only 43% of his passes and threw three interceptions against the Sun Devils.
Rising has already missed three games this season because of an injury to his throwing hand. He sat out all of the 2023 season after suffering a major knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, filled in for Rising during his earlier absence. He posted a 2-1 record as a starter while throwing for 726 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.
"We feel like the quarterback position is stable," Whittingham said. "We just don't have Cam."
There is no timetable for when or if Rising will return from this latest injury. Whittingham said an eighth season for Rising may be considered if he decides to seek a medical waiver after this season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 college football rankings: Oregon takes top spot after win over Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel sit atop leaderboard
Texas players plant flag through Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following win
-
Penn State's perfect season remains intact after 'resilient' win over USC
Colorado's Travis Hunter leaves game vs. KSU with apparent shoulder injury
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
-
Alabama overcomes botched onside recovery to beat South Carolina, 27-25
North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty favored, Dillon Gabriel surges
-
2024 college football rankings: Oregon takes top spot after win over Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel sit atop leaderboard
Texas players plant flag through Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following win
-
Penn State's perfect season remains intact after 'resilient' win over USC
Colorado's Travis Hunter leaves game vs. KSU with apparent shoulder injury
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
-
Alabama overcomes botched onside recovery to beat South Carolina, 27-25
North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty favored, Dillon Gabriel surges