College Football Utah QB Cam Rising out indefinitely, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter Published Oct. 14, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury and head coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday true freshman Isaac Wilson will be the Utes' starter until further notice.

Rising was injured in Utah's 27-19 loss to Arizona State on Friday. His leg was bent backward at an awkward angle following a hit on the Utes' first drive. The seventh-year senior finished out the contest but struggled with his mobility and accuracy. He completed only 43% of his passes and threw three interceptions against the Sun Devils.

Rising has already missed three games this season because of an injury to his throwing hand. He sat out all of the 2023 season after suffering a major knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, filled in for Rising during his earlier absence. He posted a 2-1 record as a starter while throwing for 726 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We feel like the quarterback position is stable," Whittingham said. "We just don't have Cam."

There is no timetable for when or if Rising will return from this latest injury. Whittingham said an eighth season for Rising may be considered if he decides to seek a medical waiver after this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share