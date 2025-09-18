College Football Utah HC Kyle Whittingham on 'Big Noon Kickoff': 'Our Players Have Earned That' Updated Sep. 18, 2025 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" is coming to Salt Lake City for the first time in the show's history this Saturday, as No. 16 Utah hosts No. 17 Texas Tech – and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham grasps the significance of the moment.

"Our players have earned that [getting the "Big Noon Kickoff" bump] through their play, and it's a great opportunity to showcase our entire university to the nation," Whittingham said on Wednesday about kickoff getting moved to the early window.

Thus far, the Utes have been cracking skulls and taking names this season. They opened the season with a 43-10 victory on the road against former Pac-12 rival UCLA, followed by a 63-9 drubbing of Cal Poly and a 31-6 win over Wyoming.

Utah has received stellar play from junior quarterback Devon Dampier, who has totaled 628 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 158.3 passer rating, while completing 73.0% of his passes. He has also rushed for 198 yards and one touchdown. Dampier transferred to Utah after two seasons at New Mexico.

As a whole, the Utes are averaging 290.0 rushing yards per game, which is seventh in the nation, with four players having rushed for at least 100 yards (Dampier, running backs Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers and tight end Hunter Andrews). On the other side of the ball, defensive end John Henry Daley has registered five sacks, and safety Jackson Bennee has reeled in two interceptions.

Since becoming the full-time head coach in 2005, when he succeeded Urban Meyer, the Utes are a combined 169-86 under Whittingham, highlighted by seven 10-plus-win seasons and three conference titles (2008 Mountain West title and 2021 and 2022 Pac-12 titles); Utah left the Mountain West for the Pac-12 in 2011 and left the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024. Whittingham is a three-time Conference Coach of the Year winner.

"I love it [kicking off at 10 a.m. local time]," Whittingham said. "I hope our fans don't mind it. It's part of college football. You've got to be able to kick off whenever they tell you to. I'm sure they'll be there in full force and really show the nation the environment Rice-Eccles [Stadium] is all about."

Last year, Utah revealed a succession plan at head coach, with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley – who was a defensive back and returner for the program from 2001-04 and has been on the Utes' coaching staff since 2007 – set to take over when the 65-year-old Whittingham decides to retire.

The Utes are seeking to bounce back from a 5-7 season that saw them fail to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2013, excluding the shortened 2020 season.

As for Utah's Week 4 opposition, Texas Tech has ripped off home victories against Arkansas Pine-Bluff (67-7), Kent State (62-14) and Oregon State (45-14), while its quarterback, Behren Morton, has thrown for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns and boasts a 208.4 passer rating.

This Big 12 matchup is just the third time that the two programs have faced off, with the last meeting coming in 1973 and the Red Raiders 2-0 in the all-time series. Utah takes on Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

