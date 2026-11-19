College Football
College Football
USC vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 7:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 18 USC Trojans kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 18 USC vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- Maryland: +625
- USC: -520
Spread
- Maryland +17.5: -110
- USC -17.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 57.5: -110
- Under 57.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Trojans are 5-1 at home this season, averaging 35.3 points per game.
- Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,835) and touchdowns (21). He is also tied for most interceptions (8) in the conference.
- Maryland allows the third-most points per game (30.3) and USC allows the fourth most (24.5).
How to Watch No. 18 USC vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
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