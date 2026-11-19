The No. 18 USC Trojans kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 18 USC vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Maryland @ No. 18 USC Odds

Moneyline

Maryland: +625

USC: -520

Spread

Maryland +17.5: -110

USC -17.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 57.5: -110

Under 57.5: -110

Maryland @ No. 18 USC Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Trojans are 5-1 at home this season, averaging 35.3 points per game.

Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,835) and touchdowns (21). He is also tied for most interceptions (8) in the conference.

Maryland allows the third-most points per game (30.3) and USC allows the fourth most (24.5).

The Pick: USC -17.5

How to Watch No. 18 USC vs. Maryland