USC-Colorado, Kansas-Texas, more: CFB Week 5 by the numbers

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and it is certain to feature some fireworks as two of the top quarterbacks in the nation face off in a "Big Noon Kickoff" showdown.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes will once again take center stage when Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans charge into town for a much-anticipated matchup at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be on hand in Boulder for all the action with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

Later, Texas QB Quinn Ewers will look to continue his hot start in a Big 12 clash against No. 24 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. ET. And finally, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines head to Nebraska for a late-afternoon meetup on FOX.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 5.

FRIDAY

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State

9 p.m. ET on FS1

2017: The last time the Utes started a season 4-0.

16-3: Utah's record in conference games since 2021.

148: Career receptions by TE Brant Kuithe, who leads all active FBS tight ends. He ranks second among tight ends in receiving yards with 1,882.

13: The most points Utah has allowed to any opponent this year.

11: Consecutive games Oregon State has had at least one 100-yard rusher.

100%: Oregon State's success rate in the red zone this season.

224.75: Rushing YPG for the Beavers – second only in the Pac-12 to Oregon's 232.

13: Amount of games the Beavers have won in their last 14 played at Reser Stadium.

SATURDAY

No. 8 USC at Colorado

12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

16-0: The Trojans are undefeated against the Buffs.

No. 1: QB Caleb Williams currently leads the nation in total touchdowns (18), yards per pass attempt (11.88) and passing efficiency (223.1).

1995: The last time USC opened a season with four-straight wins by 14-plus points.

3: The Trojans' offense ranks No. 3 in the country in total offense (569.2), team passing efficiency (204.82) and passing offense (377.2).

5: Number of players who have caught a TD this season for Colorado, which includes Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn, Tar'Varish Dawson, Michael Harrison and Dylan Edwards.

23: Number of sacks the Buffs have allowed this season, which is more than any Power 5 school.

352.5: Passing YPG by QB Shedeur Sanders – second-most in the FBS this season behind Washington QB Michael Penix.

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

25-11: The Wolverines' record on the road (.694) under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

79.8: NCAA-leading completion percentage for QB J.J. McCarthy.

2,843: Career rushing yards for RB Blake Corum – good for 11th all time at Michigan and 57 yards shy of entering the top 10. Corum is also the national leader in rushing touchdowns (eight) and total points scored (48).

200: For the first time since 2018, Nebraska has rushed for more than 200 yards in three-straight games.

3: Consecutive games TE Thomas Fidone II has caught a TD pass – the first Nebraska tight end to do so since the 2008 season.

46.2: Number of rushing yards per game Nebraska is holding its opponents to, which leads the nation.

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas

3:30 p.m. ET

1984: The last time Kansas defeated a top-three opponent.

60.5%: The Jayhawks lead all FBS teams in third-down conversion percentage, having converted 26-of-43 third downs.

134.8: RB Devin Neal leads the Big 12 in rushing YPG this season (100-plus yards in every game).

228: Consecutive passes without an interception for Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers – the second-longest streak in program history behind Sam Ehlinger.

.810: Texas' winning percentage against the Jayhawks, which is its best against any current member of the Big 12.

12.3: WR Xavier Worthy's career punt return average, which ranks third among active FBS players.

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss

6 p.m. ET

324.0: Tigers QB Jayden Daniels leads the SEC in passing YPG, pass efficiency (189.08 rating), and passing TDs (12).

530.0: LSU leads the SEC in total offense and scoring offense (42.8).

40: Amount of yards needed by WR Malik Nabers to reach 2,000 career receiving yards.

7: Punts by the Tigers this year – fewest in the SEC and second-lowest total in FBS.

16.9: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart leads the SEC in yards per attempt and QB rushing (54.8 YPG).

22.4: Seconds per play Ole Miss is averaging this season – No. 5 in the FBS.

3.0: LB Suntarine Perkins leads all SEC freshmen and is tied for the FBS lead among freshmen in sacks.

6.0: The Rebels defense has had at least 6.0 TFL in each game this season, which ranks 11th among FBS teams.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke

7:30 p.m. ET

91: Number of TDs thrown by Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman since 2021 – the most of any Power 5 quarterback.

6: Notre Dame and Duke are two of six Power 5 teams with three backs putting up 5.0 yards per carry with 19-plus rush attempts, joining Arizona, Miami (FL), Oregon and Tennessee.

149.4: Number of passing yards Notre Dame's defense is giving up per game, which ranks sixth among FBS teams.

0: Amount of interceptions from Duke's Riley Leonard, who has six TDs, and Notre Dame's Hartman, who has 16 TDs.

21: Duke is one of three teams in the FBS to have won all four of its games this season by 21-plus points.

2016: The last time the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame.

8.75: Number of points Duke is allowing per contest this season. The Blue Devils rank first in the ACC and are tied for fourth nationally in scoring defense.

