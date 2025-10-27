College Football
Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 6 Unbeaten Teams Remain

Updated Oct. 27, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET

We’ve reached Week 10 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 6 programs remain perfect after yet another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically and some notes from last week from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

BYU

  • Week 9 result: Defeated Iowa State, 41-27
  • BYU joined Indiana as the only FBS programs to start each of the last two seasons 8-0. With true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier at the helm, the Cougars have established themselves as the top team in the Big 12.

Georgia Tech

  • Week 9 result: Defeated Syracuse, 41-16
  • Quarterback Haynes King threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 91 yards and two scores on the ground in Georgia Tech's signature win of the season. The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and have established themselves as the best team in the ACC.

Indiana

  • Week 9 result: Defeated UCLA, 56-6
  • In eight games this season, the Hoosiers have scored at least 30 points six times, 56 or more four times, and have never allowed more than 20 points in a game. Heck, even Kennesaw State (9) put up more points against IU than UCLA did.
  • Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines is emerging as a serious Broyles Award candidate if Cignetti nominates him. His defense has held six of eight opponents to 15 points or fewer, and not a single team has cracked the 20-point mark

Navy

  • Week 9 result: Defeated Florida Atlantic, 42-32

Ohio State

  • Week 9 result: Idle

Texas A&M

  • Week 9 result: Defeated LSU, 49-25 
  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-best 108 yards and two scores as the Aggies won in LSU's Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1994. Now sitting at 8-0, Texas A&M is off to its best start since the 1992 season.

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers Highlights | FOX College Football

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • SEC - 1 team
  • American - 1 team
  • ACC - 1 team
  • Big 12 - 1 team
