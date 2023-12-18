College Football
Troy to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach
College Football

Troy to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach

Published Dec. 18, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET

Troy is hiring Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker to be its next head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized.

Parker, 42, will replace Jon Sumrall, who left Troy earlier this month after two successful seasons to become head coach at Tulane.

Parker will be a first-time head coach after spending two seasons at Notre Dame, the last as offensive coordinator. Parker, who played at Kentucky, has also been an assistant at West Virginia, Penn State, Duke, Cincinnati and Purdue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was interim head coach at Purdue at the end of the 2016 season, in which Darrell Hazell was fired.

After a season as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at West Virginia, he joined Notre Dame in 2022 as tight ends coach for Marcus Freeman.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator and this past season the Fighting Irish ranked ninth in the country in yards per play at 6.95.

Troy won consecutive Sun Belt titles under Sumrall and is playing in the Birmingham Bowl against Duke on Saturday (12 p.m. ET).

Sat 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Troy Trojans
TROY
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Troy Trojans
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: QB Malachi Nelson leaving USC

2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: QB Malachi Nelson leaving USC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes