Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State.
Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
Raiola also has family ties to Nebraska and TCU. His father Dominic Raiola was a former standout lineman for the Huskers and his uncle Donovan Raiola is the program's current offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule. Dylan's sister, Taylor Raiola, currently plays volleyball for the Horned Frogs.
Rumors about a potential decommitment started swirling Friday night when four-star class of 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced he flipped his commitment from Washington to Ohio State. Around that time, observers noticed that Raiola had scrubbed his social media of any Ohio State references.
Raiola transferred to Chandler, a powerhouse at the top level of Arizona high school football, before the 2022 season. In his first year with the Wolves, he threw for 2,435 yards on a 64% completion rate, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Chandler lost to intra-city rival and eventual state champion Basha High School in the open division semifinals of the Arizona state high school playoffs.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola has drawn nearly universal praise from evaluators for his physical makeup, arm talent and pocket presence. His decommitment comes as Ohio State prepares to face Georgia in the College Football Playoff in what may be star quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up C.J. Stroud's final game as a Buckeye.
