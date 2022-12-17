College Football
Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
College Football

Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State

1 hour ago

Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State

Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon

Raiola also has family ties to Nebraska and TCU. His father Dominic Raiola was a former standout lineman for the Huskers and his uncle Donovan Raiola is the program's current offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule. Dylan's sister, Taylor Raiola, currently plays volleyball for the Horned Frogs.

Rumors about a potential decommitment started swirling Friday night when four-star class of 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced he flipped his commitment from Washington to Ohio State. Around that time, observers noticed that Raiola had scrubbed his social media of any Ohio State references.

Raiola transferred to Chandler, a powerhouse at the top level of Arizona high school football, before the 2022 season. In his first year with the Wolves, he threw for 2,435 yards on a 64% completion rate, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Chandler lost to intra-city rival and eventual state champion Basha High School in the open division semifinals of the Arizona state high school playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola has drawn nearly universal praise from evaluators for his physical makeup, arm talent and pocket presence. His decommitment comes as Ohio State prepares to face Georgia in the College Football Playoff in what may be star quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up C.J. Stroud's final game as a Buckeye.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football top plays: Jackson State in battle in Deion Sanders' final game
College Football

College football top plays: Jackson State in battle in Deion Sanders' final game

18 mins ago
NFL odds Week 15: Best bets for Eagles-Bears, Giants-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Best bets for Eagles-Bears, Giants-Commanders

19 hours ago
College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer

19 hours ago
Baylor vs. Air Force best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Baylor vs. Air Force best bet, odds and how to bet

20 hours ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes