Top Plays: Gamecocks top Heels in Mayo Bowl to kick off big day

As Bowl season continues, the matchups just keep getting better. Thursday is a perfect example.

Kicking things off was a battle between North Carolina and South Carolina in the Mayo Bowl. The Gamecocks came away with a 38-21 victory, but you have to wonder if coach Shane Beamer enjoyed his reward — a 4.5-gallon dousing of mayonnaise.

Tennessee is currently battling Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

The marquee matchup comes next when No. 12 Pittsburgh takes on No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl, while the nightcap features Wisconsin against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Bowl Thursday:

Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs. Purdue

Off the hook

Hendon Hooker's 41-yard dime to Cedric Tillman put the Volunteers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

On the board

Purdue answered right back as QB Aidan O'Connell hooked up with Broc Thompson for a 75-yard touchdown. And yes … the ref almost tackled Thompson.

Make it two

The Vols wasted little time as Hooker unleashed another deep ball to Tillman for a touchdown.

Duke's Mayo Bowl — South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

To the victor goes the spoils

The winning coach of the Mayo Bowl was set to — you guessed it — be bathed in mayonnaise. Is this an incentive?

Going deep!

The Gamecocks struck first with a stunning bit of deception. Receiver Dakereon Joyner lined up at quarterback, avoided the rush and launched a 69-yard TD pass to Jaheim Bell.

Ringing the Bell

It wasn't long before Bell struck again, this time from QB Zeb Noland for 66 yards. The ensuing two-point conversion made it 15-0.

Feeling the moves

The Gamecocks built an 18-0 lead in the first quarter. Then, after the Heels battled back within 18-10 early in the second, South Carolina struck again with another big play. By halftime, South Carolina led 25-13.

Yum?

Meanwhile …

Sam the Man

Tar Heels star Sam Howell kept the Tar Heels in the game, throwing a TD pass in the third quarter as UNC stayed within 11 points.

South Carolina rules the day

But in the end, for good or bad, it was all Gamecocks.

Peach Bowl — No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Details to come!

Las Vegas Bowl — Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Details to come!

