Texas Tech Crushes BYU In Big 12 Title Game, Will Likely Earn 1st-Round CFP Bye

Cameron Dickey scored right after the first of linebacker Ben Roberts’ two interceptions in the second half, as No. 4 Texas Tech won the Big 12 Championship Game and almost certainly locked up a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff with a 34-7 victory over 11th-ranked BYU on Saturday.

After investing millions of dollars in the transfer portal, the Red Raiders (12-1) have their first Big 12 title — they are one of only six schools that have been part of all 30 Big 12 seasons. They are also going to the CFP for the first time, though their win prevented the Big 12 from getting a second team in the playoff.

Behren Morton, who didn’t play in Tech’s only loss at Arizona State, threw two touchdowns to Coy Eakin and Stone Harrington kicked four field goals for the Red Raiders.

The only losses by BYU (11-2) are to the Red Raiders, including 29-7 in Lubbock four weeks ago before four turnovers in the second half this time. The Cougars will fall out of the top 12 instead of moving up when the new CFP rankings come out Sunday. They likely needed to be in the top 10 for a playoff spot.

Roberts, one of the holdovers on the Tech defense along with fellow linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (13 tackles), got his first interception with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter when he reached up and deflected the pass by true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. On the next play, Dickey took a direct snap and ran untouched 11 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead after making the 2-point conversion.

Harrington, who kicked a school-record five field goals against BYU last month, missed a 49-yard field goal attempt after Roberts jumped a route to make a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter.

But in between Roberts becoming the first player with multiple interceptions in one of the 24 Big 12 title games, transfer Romello Height recovered when Bachmeier fumbled when being sacked. Harrington made a 44-yarder that time.

