The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

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No. 12 Texas Tech @ Baylor Odds

Moneyline

Baylor: +142

Texas Tech: -170

Spread

Baylor +3.5: -111

Texas Tech -3.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 55.5: -110

Under 55.5: -110

No. 12 Texas Tech @ Baylor Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

In his three starts for Texas Tech, Thomas Castellonos has seven total touchdowns and no turnovers. The Red Raiders are averaging 46.3 points in this three-game span.

Baylor receiver, Gavin Freeman, is third in the Big 12 in yards with 889 yards. Freeman has five 100-yard games this season.

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, Baylor has won six of the games and the most recent matchup in 2024.

The Pick: Over 55.5

How to Watch No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Baylor