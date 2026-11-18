College Football
College Football
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off against the Baylor Bears on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- Baylor: +142
- Texas Tech: -170
Spread
- Baylor +3.5: -111
- Texas Tech -3.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 55.5: -110
- Under 55.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- In his three starts for Texas Tech, Thomas Castellonos has seven total touchdowns and no turnovers. The Red Raiders are averaging 46.3 points in this three-game span.
- Baylor receiver, Gavin Freeman, is third in the Big 12 in yards with 889 yards. Freeman has five 100-yard games this season.
- In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, Baylor has won six of the games and the most recent matchup in 2024.
How to Watch No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
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