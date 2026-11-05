Penn State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The Penn State Nittany Lions travel west to kick off against the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

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Penn State @ Washington Odds

Moneyline

Penn State: +114

Washington: -135

Spread

Penn State +2.5: -110

Washington -2.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 56.5: -115

Under 56.5: -105

Penn State @ Washington Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Penn State ended its four-game losing streak with its 12th straight win over Purdue.

Washington averages the fourth-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten (276.8)

Washington has never beaten Penn State as they are 0-4 lifetime. The last time they met was in 2024 when Penn State won 35-6.

The Pick: Over 44.5

How to Watch Penn State vs. Washington