College Football
College Football
Penn State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 7, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Penn State Nittany Lions travel west to kick off against the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.
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Moneyline
- Penn State: +114
- Washington: -135
Spread
- Penn State +2.5: -110
- Washington -2.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 56.5: -115
- Under 56.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Penn State ended its four-game losing streak with its 12th straight win over Purdue.
- Washington averages the fourth-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten (276.8)
- Washington has never beaten Penn State as they are 0-4 lifetime. The last time they met was in 2024 when Penn State won 35-6.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
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