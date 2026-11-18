College Football
College Football
Penn State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Penn State Nittany Lions look to extend their three-game win streak against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- Rutgers: +1300
- Penn State: -2800
Spread
- Rutgers +26.5: -110
- Penn State -26.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 49.5: -118
- Under 49.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- Rutgers has never beaten Penn State in their 11 meetings. The Nittany Lions average 30.5 points while Rutgers average just 8.3 points in these matchups.
- Rutgers averages the third-fewest points per game in the Big Ten (23.2). The Scarlet Knights have scored over 20 points in just three conference games this season.
- Penn State running back Carson Hansen has back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances after his season-high 126 yards last week against Minnesota.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
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