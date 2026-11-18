The Penn State Nittany Lions look to extend their three-game win streak against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

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Rutgers @ Penn State Odds

Moneyline

Rutgers: +1300

Penn State: -2800

Spread

Rutgers +26.5: -110

Penn State -26.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 49.5: -118

Under 49.5: -102

Rutgers @ Penn State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Rutgers has never beaten Penn State in their 11 meetings. The Nittany Lions average 30.5 points while Rutgers average just 8.3 points in these matchups.

Rutgers averages the third-fewest points per game in the Big Ten (23.2). The Scarlet Knights have scored over 20 points in just three conference games this season.

Penn State running back Carson Hansen has back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances after his season-high 126 yards last week against Minnesota.

The Pick: Penn Sate -26.5

How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers