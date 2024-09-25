College Football
Ohio v Kentucky
College Football

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:48 p.m. ET

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) bring the first-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 15 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Rebels are massive, 17.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 53.

The Rebels beat the Georgia Southern Eagles, 52-13, in their most recent contest. The Wildcats beat the Ohio Bobcats, 41-6, in their most recent game.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ABC
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports
Ole Miss vs Kentucky Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Ole Miss-17.5 (-108)-885+57853-111-109

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Kentucky (+17.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (53) 
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Kentucky 16

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Rebels 35, Wildcats 18.
  • The Rebels have an 89.8% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats hold a 14.7% implied probability.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this year.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Ole MissKentucky
Off. Points per Game (Rank)55 (1)22.5 (95)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)5.5 (3)12.5 (19)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)3 (26)4 (52)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (23)5 (58)

Ole Miss 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jaxson DartQB1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
Henry Parrish Jr.RB442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG
Tre HarrisWR39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG
Antwane Wells Jr.WR14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG
Chris Paul Jr.LB21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
J.J. PeguesDL8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Trey AmosDB11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
T.J. DudleyLB13 TKL / 0 TFL

Kentucky 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Demie SumoRB274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
Brock VandagriffQB550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
Barion BrownWR12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG
Dane KeyWR15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG
Maxwell HairstonDB1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Zion ChildressDB4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Ty BryantDB3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
J.J. WeaverLB2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

