Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) bring the first-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 15 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Rebels are massive, 17.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 53.

The Rebels beat the Georgia Southern Eagles, 52-13, in their most recent contest. The Wildcats beat the Ohio Bobcats, 41-6, in their most recent game.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Ole Miss -17.5 (-108) -885 +578 53 -111 -109

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+17.5)

Pick OU: Under (53)

Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Kentucky 16

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Rebels 35, Wildcats 18.

The Rebels have an 89.8% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats hold a 14.7% implied probability.

Ole Miss has put together a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this year.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison

Ole Miss Kentucky Off. Points per Game (Rank) 55 (1) 22.5 (95) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 5.5 (3) 12.5 (19) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 4 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (23) 5 (58)

Ole Miss 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT

91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC

6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG Tre Harris WR 39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG Chris Paul Jr. LB 21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK J.J. Pegues DL 8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK Trey Amos DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD T.J. Dudley LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL

Kentucky 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Demie Sumo RB 274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC

6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG Brock Vandagriff QB 550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT

53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG Barion Brown WR 12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG Dane Key WR 15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG Maxwell Hairston DB 1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Zion Childress DB 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Ty Bryant DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD J.J. Weaver LB 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

