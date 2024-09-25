Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) bring the first-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2), who have the No. 15 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Rebels are massive, 17.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 53.
The Rebels beat the Georgia Southern Eagles, 52-13, in their most recent contest. The Wildcats beat the Ohio Bobcats, 41-6, in their most recent game.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Ole Miss
|-17.5 (-108)
|-885
|+578
|53
|-111
|-109
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Prediction
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+17.5)
- Pick OU: Under (53)
- Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Kentucky 16
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Rebels 35, Wildcats 18.
- The Rebels have an 89.8% chance to collect the win in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats hold a 14.7% implied probability.
- Ole Miss has put together a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this year.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Ole Miss
|Kentucky
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|55 (1)
|22.5 (95)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|5.5 (3)
|12.5 (19)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|4 (52)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (23)
|5 (58)
Ole Miss 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|J.J. Pegues
|DL
|8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Trey Amos
|DB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL
Kentucky 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Demie Sumo
|RB
|274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
|Brock Vandagriff
|QB
|550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
|Barion Brown
|WR
|12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG
|Dane Key
|WR
|15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG
|Maxwell Hairston
|DB
|1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Zion Childress
|DB
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Ty Bryant
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|J.J. Weaver
|LB
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
