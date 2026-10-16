College Football
College Football
Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 7:30 a.m. ET
No. 20 Houston takes on No. 18 Oklahoma State in a top 25 matchup on Saturday in Week 7 college football on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
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Moneyline
- No. 18 Oklahoma State: +160
- No. 20 Houston: -192
Spread
- No. 18 Oklahoma State +4.5: -110
- No. 20 Houston -4.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 62.5: -110
- Under 62.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is the Big 12's second-leading passer (1,575) and Houston's Conner Weigman is third with 1,428.
- Oklahoma State is the Big 12's leading offense, averaging 521.4 yards per game, while Houston is sitting in third, averaging 481.8. Both teams are top three in scoring: Houston – 40.0, Oklahoma State – 38.2.
- Since 1969-70, no team has won in consecutive years in this series. Last season, Houston won 39-17.
How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
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