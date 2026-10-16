Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

No. 20 Houston takes on No. 18 Oklahoma State in a top 25 matchup on Saturday in Week 7 college football on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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Oklahoma State @ Houston Odds

Moneyline

No. 18 Oklahoma State: +160

No. 20 Houston: -192

Spread

No. 18 Oklahoma State +4.5: -110

No. 20 Houston -4.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 62.5: -110

Under 62.5: -110

Oklahoma State @ Houston Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is the Big 12's second-leading passer (1,575) and Houston's Conner Weigman is third with 1,428.

Oklahoma State is the Big 12's leading offense, averaging 521.4 yards per game, while Houston is sitting in third, averaging 481.8. Both teams are top three in scoring: Houston – 40.0, Oklahoma State – 38.2.

Since 1969-70, no team has won in consecutive years in this series. Last season, Houston won 39-17.

The Pick: Over 62.5

How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston