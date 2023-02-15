College Football Ohio State cancels home-and-home series vs. Washington 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ohio State announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 2024 and 2025 home-and-home college football series with Washington.

Put into place back in April 2017, the Big Ten-Pac-12 series would've seen Washington host Ohio State at Husky Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, and Ohio State host Washington at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.

Ohio State Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director, Gene Smith, released a statement on the decision.

"We initiated the cancellation," Smith said. "I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.

"Consistent with terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025. As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent."

In response to the news, Washington AD Jennifer Cohen released a statement expressing disappointment over Ohio State's decision.

"We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation won't get to experience these two games with Ohio State," Cohen said. "Everyone has had these dates circled for a number of years and we were looking forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes. We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one."

The Buckeyes are 9-3 all-time against the Huskies, most recently defeating them in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

As for 2023, Ohio State will host Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota. The Buckeyes will hit the road to face Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan.

Washington will host Boise State, Tulsa, California, Oregon, Arizona State, Utah and Washington State next season. The Huskies will hit the road to face Michigan State, Arizona, Stanford, USC and Oregon State.

Ohio State went 11-2 (8-1 in Big Ten play) last season with its run ending at the hands of Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Washington went 11-2 (7-2 in Pac-12 play) last season with its run culminating in a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

