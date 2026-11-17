College Football
College Football
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Northwestern Wildcats kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Northwestern vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Northwestern: -155
- Minnesota: +130
Spread
- Northwestern -3: -110
- Minnesota +3: -110
Over/Under
- Over 42.5: -110
- Under 42.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Northwestern has won the last two against Minnesota. In the last 10 meetings, the series is split 5-5. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.6 points, and the Wildcats have averaged 23.3 points in those games.
- Both teams come into this matchup having lost their last three games.
- Minnesota averages the second-fewest yards in the Big Ten, 299.4.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
share
recommended
-
College Football Week 12 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Nebraska And More
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 12 Expert Picks, Best Bets
A Division II Dynasty: Inside Ferris State's Historic Run
-
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For BYU-Kansas, Jaguars-Giants
2026 College Football Week 12: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: LSU’s ‘Hype Missile’ Has Fizzled Out
-
Big Ten Title Clinching Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana Reach Title Game In Week 12
Joel Klatt Carves Up CFP Committee: 'The Worst Playoff Committee' We've Ever Had
College Football Week 12 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch
Item 1 of 3