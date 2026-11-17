The Northwestern Wildcats kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Northwestern vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

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Northwestern @ Minnesota Odds

Moneyline

Northwestern: -155

Minnesota: +130

Spread

Northwestern -3: -110

Minnesota +3: -110

Over/Under

Over 42.5: -110

Under 42.5: -110

Northwestern @ Minnesota Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Northwestern has won the last two against Minnesota. In the last 10 meetings, the series is split 5-5. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.6 points, and the Wildcats have averaged 23.3 points in those games.

Both teams come into this matchup having lost their last three games.

Minnesota averages the second-fewest yards in the Big Ten, 299.4.

The Pick: Over 42.5

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota