College Football New Year's Day bowl game live updates: Top plays from Fiesta Bowl and more Updated Jan. 1, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET

After a one-day pause, college football's bowl season resumes on Monday for one of the biggest days of the year in the sport.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here! But before those games kick off, three other bowl games will continue the tradition of bowl season on New Year's Day.

First, Wisconsin (7-5) battles No. 17 LSU (9-3) in the Reliaquest Bowl. The Tigers won't have Heisman winner Jayden Daniels for their bowl game as the quarterback is preparing for the NFL Draft.

An hour after the Reliaquest Bowl begins, two more games kick off. No. 23 Liberty (13-0) and No. 8 Oregon (11-2) meet in the Fiesta Bowl, the final non-College Football Playoff New Year's Six bowl game. The Ducks will have Bo Nix on the field one last time for Monday's game. Elsewhere, No. 17 Iowa (10-3) meets No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) in the Citrus Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Monday's early slate of games!

Reliaquest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. No. 17 LSU

The first TD of 2024

The Badgers opened up the scoring in Monday's Reliaquest Bowl when Tanner Mordecai found Bryson Green in the back corner of the end zone. The Wisconsin wide out climbed up the ladder to make the leaping grab over an LSU defensive back, coming down with a touchdown that gave the Badgers a 7-0 lead following their first drive.

To the house!

Wisconsin was able to find the end zone for the second time in Monday's game in the final minutes of the quarter when Will Pauling took Mordecai's pass over the middle 52 yards for a touchdown. The score gave Wisconsin a 14-0 lead.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (1 p.m. ET)

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (1 p.m. ET)

