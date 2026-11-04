College Football
College Football
Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
Published Nov. 6, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 6.
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Moneyline
- Illinois: +164
- Nebraska: -198
Spread
- Illinois +4.5: -108
- Nebraska -4.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 49.5: -115
- Under 49.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Nebraska has lost its last three games after starting 5-0. During this three-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers are averaging 13.7 points per game.
- Collin Dixon leads Illinois with 781 receiving yards, third in the Big Ten.
- Nebraska is giving up 15.6 points per game, fifth-fewest in the Big Ten.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
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