College Football
Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10
College Football

Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

Published Nov. 6, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 6.

 

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 Nebraska Cornhuskers Illinois Fighting Illini Nebraska @ Illinois Odds

Moneyline

  • Illinois: +164
  • Nebraska: -198

Spread

  • Illinois +4.5: -108
  • Nebraska -4.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 49.5: -115
  • Under 49.5: -105
 

 Nebraska Cornhuskers Illinois Fighting Illini Nebraska @ Illinois Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Nebraska has lost its last three games after starting 5-0. During this three-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers are averaging 13.7 points per game.
  • Collin Dixon leads Illinois with 781 receiving yards, third in the Big Ten.
  • Nebraska is giving up 15.6 points per game, fifth-fewest in the Big Ten.

Nebraska CornhuskersThe Pick: Nebraska Moneyline

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska 

 
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