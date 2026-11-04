Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 10

The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in a Week 10 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 6.

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Nebraska @ Illinois Odds

Moneyline

Illinois: +164

Nebraska: -198

Spread

Illinois +4.5: -108

Nebraska -4.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 49.5: -115

Under 49.5: -105

Nebraska @ Illinois Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Nebraska has lost its last three games after starting 5-0. During this three-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers are averaging 13.7 points per game.

Collin Dixon leads Illinois with 781 receiving yards, third in the Big Ten.

Nebraska is giving up 15.6 points per game, fifth-fewest in the Big Ten.

The Pick: Nebraska Moneyline

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska