College Football
Mike Norvell Buyout: What Would It Cost FSU To Fire Its Head Football Coach?
College Football

Mike Norvell Buyout: What Would It Cost FSU To Fire Its Head Football Coach?

Updated Nov. 22, 2025 5:06 p.m. ET

Two years ago, Florida State went 12-0 in the regular season and went on to win the ACC. Now, the Seminoles are one loss away from being bowl ineligible for a second consecutive season under head coach Mike Norvell.

On Friday night, FSU lost by double digits on the road to North Carolina State in a game when the Seminoles muffed two punts in the fourth quarter, missed two field goals and committed two turnovers. The loss dropped them to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in ACC play, good for 15th in the conference. 

The Seminoles' woes have Norvell in the hot seat. If he's fired, FSU would assume a roughly $58.7 million buyout.

Following the Seminoles' 13-1 campaign in 2023, they extended Norvell on a six-year deal that bumped the overall value of his contract to an eight-year deal worth north of $84 million through 2031. However, following a 2-10 campaign in 2024, FSU reduced Norvell's salary by a reported $4.5 million.

FSU began the 2025 college football season with a stunning 31-17 victory at home over then-No. 8 Alabama. It has since gone 4-6. Over Norvell's six seasons as Florida State's head coach (2020-present), the Seminoles are a combined 38-32, including double-digit winning seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was previously the head coach of the Memphis Tigers from 2016-19, with the program going a combined 38-16 over that span.

Florida State ends the regular season with a road matchup against in-state foe Florida on Nov. 29.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Atlantic Coast
Florida State Seminoles
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes