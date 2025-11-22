Mike Norvell Buyout: What Would It Cost FSU To Fire Its Head Football Coach?

Two years ago, Florida State went 12-0 in the regular season and went on to win the ACC. Now, the Seminoles are one loss away from being bowl ineligible for a second consecutive season under head coach Mike Norvell.

On Friday night, FSU lost by double digits on the road to North Carolina State in a game when the Seminoles muffed two punts in the fourth quarter, missed two field goals and committed two turnovers. The loss dropped them to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in ACC play, good for 15th in the conference.

The Seminoles' woes have Norvell in the hot seat. If he's fired, FSU would assume a roughly $58.7 million buyout.

Following the Seminoles' 13-1 campaign in 2023, they extended Norvell on a six-year deal that bumped the overall value of his contract to an eight-year deal worth north of $84 million through 2031. However, following a 2-10 campaign in 2024, FSU reduced Norvell's salary by a reported $4.5 million.

FSU began the 2025 college football season with a stunning 31-17 victory at home over then-No. 8 Alabama. It has since gone 4-6. Over Norvell's six seasons as Florida State's head coach (2020-present), the Seminoles are a combined 38-32, including double-digit winning seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was previously the head coach of the Memphis Tigers from 2016-19, with the program going a combined 38-16 over that span.

Florida State ends the regular season with a road matchup against in-state foe Florida on Nov. 29.

