Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) square off to try to take home the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 35.5 points.
Last time around, the Wolverines defeated the USC Trojans, with 27-24 being the final score. The Golden Gophers lost against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their most recent game, 31-14.
Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Michigan
|-9.5 (-110)
|-366
|+283
|35.5
|-110
|-110
Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- Prediction: Michigan 26, Minnesota 14
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 22, Golden Gophers 13.
- The Wolverines have a 78.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 26.1% implied probability.
- Michigan has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
Michigan vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|24.3 (87)
|26.5 (79)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|20.8 (68)
|12.5 (19)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|9 (125)
|4 (52)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|8 (14)
Michigan 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|429 YDS / 4 TD / 107.3 YPG / 8.1 YPC
|Donovan Edwards
|RB
|224 YDS / 2 TD / 56 YPG / 4.5 YPC
5 REC / 22 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.5 REC YPG
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|19 REC / 187 YDS / 1 TD / 46.8 YPG
|Alex Orji
|QB
|47 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
101 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.3 RUSH YPG
|Josaiah Stewart
|DL
|10 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Mason Graham
|DL
|13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Will Johnson
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Minnesota 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Darius Taylor
|RB
|222 YDS / 3 TD / 55.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
11 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.5 REC YPG
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|836 YDS (65.8%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
-2 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG
|Marcus Major
|RB
|162 YDS / 2 TD / 40.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC
9 REC / 61 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Daniel Jackson
|WR
|21 REC / 268 YDS / 0 TD / 67 YPG
|Kerry Brown
|DB
|24 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jack Henderson
|DB
|13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Danny Striggow
|DL
|18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
