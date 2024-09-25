College Football Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) square off to try to take home the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 35.5 points.

Last time around, the Wolverines defeated the USC Trojans, with 27-24 being the final score. The Golden Gophers lost against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their most recent game, 31-14.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

How embarrassed should Jerry Jones be over the Cowboys' ongoing struggles? | The Facility Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel reflect on how embarrassed Jerry Jones should be over the Dallas Cowboys' ongoing struggles.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

Michigan vs Minnesota Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Michigan -9.5 (-110) -366 +283 35.5 -110 -110

Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction

Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)

Pick OU: Over (35.5)

Prediction: Michigan 26, Minnesota 14

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers game on FOX Sports!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 22, Golden Gophers 13.

The Wolverines have a 78.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 26.1% implied probability.

Michigan has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison

Michigan Minnesota Off. Points per Game (Rank) 24.3 (87) 26.5 (79) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 20.8 (68) 12.5 (19) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 9 (125) 4 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 8 (14)

Michigan 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kalel Mullings RB 429 YDS / 4 TD / 107.3 YPG / 8.1 YPC Donovan Edwards RB 224 YDS / 2 TD / 56 YPG / 4.5 YPC

5 REC / 22 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.5 REC YPG Colston Loveland TE 19 REC / 187 YDS / 1 TD / 46.8 YPG Alex Orji QB 47 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 0 INT

101 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.3 RUSH YPG Josaiah Stewart DL 10 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK Ernest Hausmann LB 16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Mason Graham DL 13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Will Johnson DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Minnesota 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Darius Taylor RB 222 YDS / 3 TD / 55.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC

11 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.5 REC YPG Max Brosmer QB 836 YDS (65.8%) / 5 TD / 3 INT

-2 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG Marcus Major RB 162 YDS / 2 TD / 40.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC

9 REC / 61 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Daniel Jackson WR 21 REC / 268 YDS / 0 TD / 67 YPG Kerry Brown DB 24 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jack Henderson DB 13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Cody Lindenberg LB 26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Danny Striggow DL 18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Michigan Wolverines Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football

share