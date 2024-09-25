College Football
NFL: SEP 15 Buccaneers at Lions
College Football

Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:42 p.m. ET

The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) square off to try to take home the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 35.5 points.

Last time around, the Wolverines defeated the USC Trojans, with 27-24 being the final score. The Golden Gophers lost against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their most recent game, 31-14.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds

More College Football Predictions

Michigan vs Minnesota Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Michigan-9.5 (-110)-366+28335.5-110-110

Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (35.5) 
  • Prediction: Michigan 26, Minnesota 14

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers game on FOX Sports!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 22, Golden Gophers 13.
  • The Wolverines have a 78.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 26.1% implied probability.
  • Michigan has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Michigan vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison

 MichiganMinnesota
Off. Points per Game (Rank)24.3 (87)26.5 (79)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)20.8 (68)12.5 (19)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)9 (125)4 (52)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)5 (58)8 (14)

Michigan 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kalel MullingsRB429 YDS / 4 TD / 107.3 YPG / 8.1 YPC
Donovan EdwardsRB224 YDS / 2 TD / 56 YPG / 4.5 YPC
5 REC / 22 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.5 REC YPG
Colston LovelandTE19 REC / 187 YDS / 1 TD / 46.8 YPG
Alex OrjiQB47 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
101 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.3 RUSH YPG
Josaiah StewartDL10 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK
Ernest HausmannLB16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Mason GrahamDL13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Will JohnsonDB7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Minnesota 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Darius TaylorRB222 YDS / 3 TD / 55.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
11 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.5 REC YPG
Max BrosmerQB836 YDS (65.8%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
-2 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG
Marcus MajorRB162 YDS / 2 TD / 40.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC
9 REC / 61 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Daniel JacksonWR21 REC / 268 YDS / 0 TD / 67 YPG
Kerry BrownDB24 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Jack HendersonDB13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Cody LindenbergLB26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Danny StriggowDL18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Michigan Wolverines
College Football
