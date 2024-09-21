Michigan standout tight end Colston Loveland ruled out vs. USC
The No. 18-ranked Michigan Wolverines will be without one of their top offensive stars on Saturday.
Standout tight end Colston Loveland has been ruled out of the Wolverines' game against No. 11 USC with an undisclosed injury. The All-Conference tight end suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the team's 28-18 victory over Arkansas State, but head coach Sherrone Moore has not confirmed the nature of the injury.
Through three games this season, Loveland has a team-high 19 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. He is the only player on the Wolverines' roster with more than 10 receptions and 60 receiving yards.
[Related: Alex Orji is Michigan's 'unrelenting workaholic' QB]
The Wolverines will also be breaking in a new starter under center on Saturday as junior Alex Orji is set to take over as the starting quarterback following Davis Warren's early struggles. Orji has completed just 3 of 6 passes for 15 yards through three games, while also adding 58 yards on the ground.
Kickoff for Michigan-USC is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
