Michigan QB Davis Warren benched, Alex Orji to start vs. USC on Saturday

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji will make his first career start as the Wolverines open Big Ten play against USC on Saturday, head coach Sherrone Moore announced Monday.

The quarterback change came after Davis Warren, who started the first three games of the season for the defending national champions, threw three interceptions in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Warren also struggled in the season opener against Fresno State in Michigan's Week 2 loss to Texas. Through three games this season, Warren has 444 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Orji, who was widely regarded as the favorite to win the Michigan starting quarterback job in fall camp after the departure of J.J. McCarthy to the NFL, has seen spot action in each of the Wolverines' first three games with limited success. Orji is 3-for-6 passing for 15 yards and two touchdowns and has 10 rushing attempts for 58 total yards.

Michigan, ranked No. 17 in the latest AP poll, is currently a six-point underdog to No. 11 USC in Saturday's game at home. The Trojans enter off a bye week, where a much-improved defense under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn complements their usual high-powered offensive attack under head coach Lincoln Riley, with quarterback Miller Moss now leading the charge under center.

