Michigan star Blake Corum reportedly to have knee surgery, is done for season
If No. 2 Michigan is going to win a national championship this season, the Wolverines will have to do it without their star running back.
The NFL Network reported on Thursday that Blake Corum, who injured his knee in a victory over Illinois on Nov. 19, is expected to undergo knee surgery and is done for the season.
Corum was having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season before injuring his knee, his impact on the offense playing a huge role as the Wolverines have marched to a 12-0 season. The junior has rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Corum injured his knee in the first half of the game against Illinois. He returned to action in the second half but removed himself early in the third quarter. He also tried playing last week in Michigan's win over Ohio State, but only stayed on the field for one series.
Without him, backup Donovan Edwards shredded the Buckeyes for 216 yards and two touchdowns despite playing with his right hand in a soft cast.
Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Return for more on this developing story.
