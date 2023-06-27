College Football Michigan reportedly installs a 'Beat Georgia' portion to practice Updated Jun. 27, 2023 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears Jim Harbaugh has his eyes set on more than just beating his Big Ten rival this season.

After Michigan lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals the last two seasons, Harbaugh has added a "Beat Georgia" section in its practices, which is similar to the "Beat Ohio State" portion of practice, according to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.

"You have to get through the SEC to win the national title right? Their archrival — who they whipped at their own place — was like this close to winning that game and knocking the Bulldogs out of the mix," Feldman said on the Move the Sticks Podcast. "I think this Michigan team is more talented than the one they just had. I think it’s considerably more talented. I like their chances.

"One thing I heard a couple of years ago, one of the things that helped flip the switch at Michigan is they started to embrace going after Ohio State year-round, and they installed this ‘Beat Ohio’ period to practices … All of a sudden, now, I heard they have a ‘Beat Georgia’ period too."

ADVERTISEMENT

As Feldman mentioned, Michigan has climbed its way back into the national title conversation over the last two seasons. In 2021, the Wolverines began the season 10-1 before defeating Ohio State, 42-27, in the regular-season finale, marking their first over the Buckeyes in 10 seasons. The Wolverines won the Big Ten title with a blowout win over the Iowa Hawkeyes a week later, but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals, 34-11.

Michigan continued its Big Ten dominance the following season, going 13-0 and earning another trip to the College Football Playoff. That included a 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and the first time they won back-to-back games against Ohio State since 1999-2000. Michigan also went on to win the Big Ten Championship Game with ease, defeating Purdue, 43-22.

But the Wolverines fell short of reaching the national championship again this past season, losing to TCU, 51-45, in the semifinals. Later that night, Ohio State missed a field goal in the final seconds that would've given OSU a win over the Bulldogs, who went on to dismantle TCU in the national title game.

TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl Joel Klatt reacts to the TCU Horned Frogs defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

Heading into the upcoming 2023 season, Georgia is listed as the title favorite at +210, while Michigan isn't far behind, currently holding the fourth-best odds to win the title at +900. The Wolverines return an abundance of talent on offense, including QB J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

That's why Feldman thinks Michigan has a real shot at winning its first national title since 1997 this upcoming season.

"They have a bunch of those guys who decided to come back as opposed to leave early for the NFL, and a lot of those guys were real team leaders," Feldman said. "I think they should not only be a playoff team, I think if J.J. [McCarthy] can take the next step — and he’s going to need a little help from his receivers — if Jim Harbaugh can win the national title, this would be it. I don’t want to say they’re the odds-on favorite, but they are the most talented team they’ve ever had."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Michigan Wolverines Georgia Bulldogs

share