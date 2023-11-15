College Football Michigan-Maryland, Utah-Arizona, more: CFB Week 12 by the numbers Published Nov. 15, 2023 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As Week 12 of the college football season approaches, the College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape, with five undefeated teams remaining atop the latest CFP rankings.

One of those undefeated teams, No. 3 Michigan, is on a roll, fresh off an impressive 24-15 with over No. 12 Penn State. The Wolverines currently sit at 10-0 and have looked impressive on both sides of the ball, despite being without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who served the first game of a three-game suspension. The Wolverines are set to take on Maryland at Noon ET on Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will head to College Park for all the pregame action, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Week 12 continues with a Pac-12 showdown between No. 22 Utah and No. 17 Arizona at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are looking for their first win against the Utes since 2015.

No. 1 Georgia will put its perfect 10-0 record on the line this weekend in an SEC showdown with No. 18 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The nightcap features a pair of ranked matchups, as No. 21 Kansas State meets No. 25 Kansas

at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 12.

SATURDAY

No. 3 Michigan at Maryland

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App

Will No. 3 Michigan defeat Maryland without head coach Jim Harbaugh?

10-1: Michigan leads the all-time series vs. Maryland.

4-0: The Wolverines are 4-0 this season without Harbaugh, who was suspended for the remainder of the regular season.

18: Blake Corum leads the FBS in rushing TDs and is the only FBS player to score in every game this season.

3-14: The Wolverines have the No. 1 red-zone defense in the FBS, and have only allowed opponents three TDs on 14 red-zone drives.

1983: The last time Maryland had a win over a top-three opponent: defeated No. 3 North Carolina.

276.9: QB Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Big Ten in passing YPG and has 22 passing touchdowns this season.

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona

2:30 p.m. ET

Top 20: Utah ranks in the top 20 in the FBS in first down and third down defense, rushing defense, scoring defense and total defense.

16: Number of seasons Kyle Whittingham has finished with a winning record in his 18 years as the Utes' head coach.

25.6%: Conversion rate the Utes are holding opponents to on third down, which leads the FBS.

6-5: Utah's record against Pac-12 opponents ranked in the AP Top 20 since 2021.

2015: The last time Arizona defeated Utah.

4: Consecutive wins for the Wildcats, with three of them coming against ranked opponents - the first time in school history they have won three consecutive games against ranked opponents.

2014: Arizona is looking for its best start through 11 games since starting 9-2 in 2014.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee

3:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 18 Tennessee Preview: SEC Championship Implications

27: Georgia has the longest active winning streak in the FBS.

40.6 PPG: The Bulldogs have the No. 2 scoring offense in the SEC this season.

300+: Passing yards in five of the last seven games for QB Carson Beck.

75.1: Georgia’s Brock Bowers leads FBS tight ends in receiving YPG this season.

0-2: Tennessee's record against ranked opponents this season.

2001: The last time the Vols defeated a top-two opponent: No. 2 Florida.

5-0: Tennessee's record at home this season. The Vols have won 14 straight home games dating back to 2021.

213.3: Tennessee has the No. 2 rushing offense in the SEC this season.

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas

7:00 p.m. ET

21: KSU’s Will Howard is three TDs shy of tying the single-season school record.

3rd: Kansas State ranks third nationally in third-down defense (26.7%).

6: Rushing touchdowns this season for QB Avery Johnson, which is tied for third in school history among freshmen.

14: Kansas is looking to snap a 14-game losing streak in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

7-3: The Jayhawks' current record. This is Kansas' first winning season since 2008.

35: Rushing yards needed by RB Devin Neal to become the third Jayhawk in program history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons - joining James Sims (2012-13) and Pooka Williams Jr. (2018-19).

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State

7:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Washington takes on No. 11 Oregon State in Pac-12 matchup

1991: The last time Washington was 10-0.

41.0: PPG the Huskies are averaging this season, which ranks fifth in the FBS.

353.3: QB Michael Penix Jr. leads the FBS in passing YPG this season.

100: Oregon State's defense has held three-straight opponents under 100 rushing yards.

13: Total TDs for QB DJ Uiagalele, who also has zero turnovers in the last five games.

1,024: RB Damien Martinez leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards this season (averaging 102.4 rush YPG).

