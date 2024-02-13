College Football
Michigan has record 18 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine
College Football

Michigan has record 18 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Published Feb. 13, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 26-March 4, and plenty of Michigan Wolverines will be roaming the scene. In fact, 18 players from the 2023 National Champion-Wolverines were invited to the event.

Here's the list of Michigan players who were invited to Indianapolis:

Michigan's 18-player group of invitees breaks LSU's previous record of 16 in 2020 — which also came just weeks after it won the National Championship.

Michigan's dominant 2023 campaign saw it beat arch rival Ohio State for a third consecutive season, while shutting out Iowa to win a third-straight Big Ten championship. It then beat Alabama in an overtime thriller in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, followed by handling Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines are now led by former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Jim Harbaugh was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last month.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
College Football
Michigan Wolverines
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How NIL has led to a glaring lack of depth in the 2024 NFL Draft

How NIL has led to a glaring lack of depth in the 2024 NFL Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes