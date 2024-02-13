College Football Michigan has record 18 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine Published Feb. 13, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 26-March 4, and plenty of Michigan Wolverines will be roaming the scene. In fact, 18 players from the 2023 National Champion-Wolverines were invited to the event.

Here's the list of Michigan players who were invited to Indianapolis:

Michigan's 18-player group of invitees breaks LSU's previous record of 16 in 2020 — which also came just weeks after it won the National Championship.

Michigan's dominant 2023 campaign saw it beat arch rival Ohio State for a third consecutive season, while shutting out Iowa to win a third-straight Big Ten championship. It then beat Alabama in an overtime thriller in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, followed by handling Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Wolverines are now led by former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Jim Harbaugh was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last month.

