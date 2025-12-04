College Football
Miami HC Mario Cristobal Confident That Canes' Win vs. ND 'Will Matter' for CFP
College Football

Miami HC Mario Cristobal Confident That Canes' Win vs. ND 'Will Matter' for CFP

Published Dec. 4, 2025 10:28 p.m. ET

Miami (Fla.) head coach Mario Cristobal is confident that the Hurricanes' head-to-head record against Notre Dame will prove impactful when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings.

"I think it will (matter)," Cristobal said Thursday, while appearing on FOX Sports' "Bear Bets." "I think it will continue to be seen because it's reality. We're both 10-2, we had the opportunity to play each other, and we won the game."

In fact, Cristobal is fully confident that the CFP committee will see his reasoning and understand it. Up to this point, however, it hasn't. In the committee's fifth edition of the CFP rankings, No. 12 Miami sits two spots behind No. 10 Notre Dame despite beating the then-No. 6 Fighting Irish in Week 1 when the Hurricanes were ranked 10th.

In that game, the Hurricanes won the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball, Cristobal said. They held Notre Dame superstar running back Jeremiyah Love to just 33 yards on the ground. 

Cristobal went on to say that he feels that performance isn't adequately factoring into Miami's CFP standing. 

The Hurricanes and the Fighting Irish share the same 4-0 record against their four common opponents — NC State, Syracuse, Pitt and Stanford. Apart from Syracuse, Miami had a greater margin of victory against all those opponents.

Miami can't improve its standing on the field, as it isn't playing in Saturday's ACC Championship Game. Instead, Cristobal hopes to improve the team's standing off the field by standing up for the Canes and pitching that they should be ranked ahead of Notre Dame because they own the head-to-head victory.

"I'm honored to be on your show, but honestly, the way that I was raised — the ways that we've all been raised in football with the integrity of the game — I wouldn't even bother coming on your show had we both been 10-2, and we were on the losing side of the head-to-head."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: JMU Hires Billy Napier as Next Head Coach

2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: JMU Hires Billy Napier as Next Head Coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes