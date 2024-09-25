College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Rutgers at Virginia Tech
College Football

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:52 p.m. ET

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) in an ACC matchup on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.

The Hurricanes beat the South Florida Bulls, 50-15, in their last game. Last time out, the Hokies fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with 26-23 being the final score.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

How stable is the Steelers’ culture? | The Herd

How stable is the Steelers’ culture? | The Herd
Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said there’s "no need" to name Justin Fields the starting QB despite a 3-0 start. Colin Cowherd discusses stability and continuity within a football team and how it contributes to a winning culture.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information & Odds

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Miami (FL)-19.5 (-110)-1136+69454.5-110-110

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (+19.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (54.5) 
  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Virginia Tech 25

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Miami Hurricanes vs. the Virginia Tech Hokies game on FOX Sports!

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hurricanes 37, Hokies 18.
  • The Hurricanes have a 91.9% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Hokies hold a 12.6% implied probability.
  • Miami (FL) has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last two meetings, Miami (FL) has tallied two wins against Virginia Tech.
  • The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
  • Virginia Tech has been outpaced by 18 points in its last two tilts against Miami (FL).

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Miami (FL)Virginia Tech
Off. Points per Game (Rank)52.3 (3)29.5 (63)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)10.3 (13)22.8 (80)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)2 (10)5 (71)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)8 (14)4 (73)

Miami (FL) 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Cameron WardQB1,439 YDS (72.4%) / 14 TD / 2 INT
89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.3 RUSH YPG
Xavier RestrepoWR20 REC / 362 YDS / 5 TD / 90.5 YPG
Damien MartinezRB190 YDS / 4 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
Jordan LyleRB233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 8 YPC
Tyler BaronDL10 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Francisco MauigoaLB16 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Elijah AlstonDL8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jaden HarrisDB12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Virginia Tech 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Bhayshul TutenRB391 YDS / 7 TD / 97.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC
11 REC / 24 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6 REC YPG
Kyron DronesQB765 YDS (59.8%) / 4 TD / 3 INT
209 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 52.3 RUSH YPG
Jaylin LaneWR17 REC / 247 YDS / 1 TD / 61.8 YPG
Ali JenningsWR4 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 29.3 YPG
Antwaun PowellDL18 TKL / 3 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Mose Phillips IIIDB26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Caleb WoodsonLB19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Mansoor DelaneDB11 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Virginia Tech Hokies
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes