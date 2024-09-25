College Football Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) in an ACC matchup on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.

The Hurricanes beat the South Florida Bulls, 50-15, in their last game. Last time out, the Hokies fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with 26-23 being the final score.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information & Odds

When: Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Tech Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Miami (FL) -19.5 (-110) -1136 +694 54.5 -110 -110

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (+19.5)

Pick OU: Over (54.5)

Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Virginia Tech 25

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hurricanes 37, Hokies 18.

The Hurricanes have a 91.9% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Hokies hold a 12.6% implied probability.

Miami (FL) has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: Head-to-Head

Over their last two meetings, Miami (FL) has tallied two wins against Virginia Tech.

The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.

Virginia Tech has been outpaced by 18 points in its last two tilts against Miami (FL).

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: 2024 Stats Comparison

Miami (FL) Virginia Tech Off. Points per Game (Rank) 52.3 (3) 29.5 (63) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 10.3 (13) 22.8 (80) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (10) 5 (71) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 8 (14) 4 (73)

Miami (FL) 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Cameron Ward QB 1,439 YDS (72.4%) / 14 TD / 2 INT

89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.3 RUSH YPG Xavier Restrepo WR 20 REC / 362 YDS / 5 TD / 90.5 YPG Damien Martinez RB 190 YDS / 4 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC

4 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG Jordan Lyle RB 233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 8 YPC Tyler Baron DL 10 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK Francisco Mauigoa LB 16 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Elijah Alston DL 8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Jaden Harris DB 12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Virginia Tech 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bhayshul Tuten RB 391 YDS / 7 TD / 97.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC

11 REC / 24 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6 REC YPG Kyron Drones QB 765 YDS (59.8%) / 4 TD / 3 INT

209 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 52.3 RUSH YPG Jaylin Lane WR 17 REC / 247 YDS / 1 TD / 61.8 YPG Ali Jennings WR 4 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 29.3 YPG Antwaun Powell DL 18 TKL / 3 TFL / 5.5 SACK Mose Phillips III DB 26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Caleb Woodson LB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Mansoor Delane DB 11 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

