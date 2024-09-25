Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024
The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) in an ACC matchup on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.
The Hurricanes beat the South Florida Bulls, 50-15, in their last game. Last time out, the Hokies fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with 26-23 being the final score.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information & Odds
- When: Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Miami (FL)
|-19.5 (-110)
|-1136
|+694
|54.5
|-110
|-110
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Prediction
- Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (+19.5)
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Virginia Tech 25
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Hurricanes 37, Hokies 18.
- The Hurricanes have a 91.9% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Hokies hold a 12.6% implied probability.
- Miami (FL) has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
- Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: Head-to-Head
- Over their last two meetings, Miami (FL) has tallied two wins against Virginia Tech.
- The two teams have gone over the point total on one occasion while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
- Virginia Tech has been outpaced by 18 points in its last two tilts against Miami (FL).
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Miami (FL)
|Virginia Tech
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|52.3 (3)
|29.5 (63)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|10.3 (13)
|22.8 (80)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|2 (10)
|5 (71)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|8 (14)
|4 (73)
Miami (FL) 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|1,439 YDS (72.4%) / 14 TD / 2 INT
89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 22.3 RUSH YPG
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|20 REC / 362 YDS / 5 TD / 90.5 YPG
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|190 YDS / 4 TD / 47.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 65 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
|Jordan Lyle
|RB
|233 YDS / 3 TD / 58.3 YPG / 8 YPC
|Tyler Baron
|DL
|10 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Francisco Mauigoa
|LB
|16 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Elijah Alston
|DL
|8 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jaden Harris
|DB
|12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Virginia Tech 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|391 YDS / 7 TD / 97.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC
11 REC / 24 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6 REC YPG
|Kyron Drones
|QB
|765 YDS (59.8%) / 4 TD / 3 INT
209 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 52.3 RUSH YPG
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17 REC / 247 YDS / 1 TD / 61.8 YPG
|Ali Jennings
|WR
|4 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 29.3 YPG
|Antwaun Powell
|DL
|18 TKL / 3 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Mose Phillips III
|DB
|26 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Caleb Woodson
|LB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Mansoor Delane
|DB
|11 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
