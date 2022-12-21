College Football Memphis vs. Utah State best bet, odds and how to bet 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Memphis Tigers and the Utah State Aggies will face off in the First Responder Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons.

Memphis started the season 4-1 and then dropped four straight to the top talent in the AAC. The Tigers would go on to finish the season 6-6.

Utah State finished the year 6-6 as well, which was a letdown for the Aggies as they finished 2021 with an 11-3 record. Scoring was a big issue for them and losing quarterback Logan Bonner after Week 4 was a big loss.

Which squad gets the win and finishes the year with a winning record — the Tigers or the Aggies?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Memphis and Utah State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Memphis vs. Utah State (3:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 27, ESPN)

Point spread: Memphis -7.5 (Memphis favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: Memphis -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Utah State +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60 .5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Memphis is riding a wave of terrible form, winning just two of its last six.

PICK: Utah State (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

