Matt Leinart: USC-Illinois 'Big Noon' Matchup a 'Prove-It Game' for Trojans

The No. 21 USC Trojans have a road tilt against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini on Week 5's edition of "Big Noon Saturday."

What does this game mean for USC? In FOX Sports College Football Studio Analyst and USC legend Matt Leinart's eyes, everything.

"To me, this is a prove-it game for USC," Leinart said on Friday's edition of "First Things First. "You have to go out and prove that you can win on the road against a ranked opponent because the schedule starts to get really tough here over the next couple of weeks."

USC is out to a 4-0 start, with wins over Missouri State (73-13), Georgia Southern (59-20), Purdue (33-17) and Michigan State (45-31). Following its matchup against Illinois, USC has a bye and then hosts No. 19 Michigan, followed by a road showdown against No. 22 Notre Dame.

The Trojans are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is off to a Heisman Trophy Award-caliber start. Through four games, the redshirt junior has totaled 1,223 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 208.8 passer rating, while completing 70.8% of his passes. Maiava's passing yard total and passer rating lead the Big Ten, with him having also rushed for four touchdowns.

Sticking with the ground game, Waymond Jordan – who Leinart called a "star" – leads the way for the Trojans with 443 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 7.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Eli Sanders has rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, while totaling six receptions for 105 yards and one score. In the air, wide receiver Makai Lemon leads the Big Ten in receptions (24) and receiving yards (438), while Ja'Kobi Lane leads the conference with 26.6 yards per reception.

USC, who Leinart said is "better up front" and benefiting from head coach Lincoln Riley having "committed to the run game," is second in the Big Ten in total yards (583.8 per game) and third in points (52.5 per game).

On the other side of the ball, Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald has reeled in a conference-high three interceptions, while linebacker Eric Gentry leads the conference in solo tackles (27) and tackles for loss (seven).

As for USC's Week 5 opponent, Illinois, who Leinart called a "good team," is 3-1 but coming off an 63-10 annihilation at the hands of No. 11 Indiana. Prior to that overwhelming loss against the Hoosiers, Illinois beat Western Illinois (52-3), Duke (45-19) and Western Michigan (38-0).

Catch the ranked Big Ten matchup between USC and Illinois on Saturday at noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

