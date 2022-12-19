College Football Louisiana vs. Houston best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face the Houston Cougars in a bayou battle at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA.

In their regular-season finale, Louisiana punched its ticket to a bowl game with a 41-13 victory over Texas State. The Ragin' Cajuns are making their fifth-consecutive bowl appearance and 12th overall.

Houston's quarterback, Clayton Tune, is tied for the most passing touchdowns this season with 37. Tune's play has led Houston to a 7-5 record and their 15th bowl appearance in the last 18 seasons.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisiana and Houston, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Louisiana vs. Houston (3 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 23, ESPN)

Point spread: Houston 6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Houston -276 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.62 total); Louisiana +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scooted by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Houston can score often. The Cougars average more than 37 points per game. But they allow opponents to do the same, giving up more than 33 points per game.

If the Ragin' Cajuns can get their offense started, expect a shootout.

PICK: Over 58.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more