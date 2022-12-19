College Football
Louisiana vs. Houston best bet, odds and how to bet
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face the Houston Cougars in a bayou battle at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA. 

In their regular-season finale, Louisiana punched its ticket to a bowl game with a 41-13 victory over Texas State. The Ragin' Cajuns are making their fifth-consecutive bowl appearance and 12th overall. 

Houston's quarterback, Clayton Tune, is tied for the most passing touchdowns this season with 37. Tune's play has led Houston to a 7-5 record and their 15th bowl appearance in the last 18 seasons. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisiana and Houston, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Louisiana vs. Houston (3 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 23, ESPN)

Point spread: Houston 6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)
Moneyline: Houston -276 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.62 total); Louisiana +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scooted by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

Houston can score often. The Cougars average more than 37 points per game. But they allow opponents to do the same, giving up more than 33 points per game. 

If the Ragin' Cajuns can get their offense started, expect a shootout.

PICK: Over 58.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

