Lane Kiffin’s Decision Looms as LSU Reportedly Prepares Massive $90M Offer

Lane Kiffin’s decision on his coaching future feels like it's holding college football hostage.

Ole Miss confirmed Friday that Kiffin will announce his future on Nov. 29 — one day after the Rebels meet Mississippi State — leaving Florida, LSU, and even his own program stuck in an uncomfortable position.

The uncertainty intensified late Friday night, when reports surfaced that LSU officials are preparing to make an aggressive push to pry Kiffin from Oxford, Mississippi. According to a report from Yahoo Sports, key decision-makers are preparing a formal offer that could reach seven years and at least $90 million, which would place Kiffin among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

According to the same report, LSU is also prepared to invest more than $25 million in NIL and roster-building support. While Florida is also in the mix for Kiffin, LSU’s surge has instantly reshaped the financial landscape, while Ole Miss is stuck navigating the fallout.

The Rebels currently sit at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and are tracking toward the program’s first-ever CFP appearance, yet Kiffin’s indecision looms over an otherwise historic season.

FOX Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn touched on Kiffin's upcoming decision on "Big Noon Kickoff."

"The longer he waits, the more I think he’s going to go," Quinn said. "It feels like one of those relationships where maybe an ultimatum has been given and that’s a terrible way to operate."

Still, Quinn believes Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss, and the numbers support that case: a 54-19 overall record at Ole Miss, a 31-17 mark in SEC play, four double-digit win seasons, and three top-13 finishes with a second top-10 season potentially on deck.

"He’s been incredible at Ole Miss," Quinn said. "He’s built up that program."

Quinn also warned against the two other SEC programs that Kiffin is reportedly considering. Florida lives in the shadow of Urban Meyer’s legacy. LSU, he noted, often involves political pressure "all the way up to the governor." But at Ole Miss, Kiffin has the chance to become not just successful, but a legend.

Quinn's advice was simple: "I don’t think it's going to happen, but my advice would be to stay," he said. "It's where you built this thing back up."

Whether Kiffin agrees with Quinn, and whether Ole Miss can keep its playoff push intact during this trying time, will be known soon enough.

