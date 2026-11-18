College Football
College Football
Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 12
Published Nov. 21, 2026 2:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes kick off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 15 Iowa vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Illinois: +260
- Iowa: -325
Spread
- Illinois +8.5: -110
- Iowa -8.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 40.5: -118
- Under 40.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- Iowa allows the fewest points in the country at just 11.7 points per game.
- Illinois is just 1-9 against Iowa in the last 10 meetings, with the one win coming in 2022 in a 9-6 victory.
- Since 2000, Illinois has just three wins over Iowa and all of them have come at home.
How to Watch No. 15 Iowa vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Gies Memorial Field, Champaign, IL
share
in this topic
recommended
-
College Football Week 12 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Nebraska And More
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 12 Expert Picks, Best Bets
A Division II Dynasty: Inside Ferris State's Historic Run
-
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For BYU-Kansas, Jaguars-Giants
2026 College Football Week 12: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: LSU’s ‘Hype Missile’ Has Fizzled Out
-
Big Ten Title Clinching Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana Reach Title Game In Week 12
Joel Klatt Carves Up CFP Committee: 'The Worst Playoff Committee' We've Ever Had
College Football Week 12 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch
Item 1 of 3