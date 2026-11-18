The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes kick off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 15 Iowa vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.

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No. 15 Iowa @ Illinois Odds

Moneyline

Illinois: +260

Iowa: -325

Spread

Illinois +8.5: -110

Iowa -8.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 40.5: -118

Under 40.5: -102

No. 15 Iowa @ Illinois Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Iowa allows the fewest points in the country at just 11.7 points per game.

Illinois is just 1-9 against Iowa in the last 10 meetings, with the one win coming in 2022 in a 9-6 victory.

Since 2000, Illinois has just three wins over Iowa and all of them have come at home.

The Pick: Iowa -8.5

How to Watch No. 15 Iowa vs. Illinois