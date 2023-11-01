College Football Iowa-Northwestern point total opened as lowest ever in college football history Published Nov. 1, 2023 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa could make betting history for the second time in just as many games.

The point total for Iowa's game at Northwestern on Saturday opened at 29.5 points, setting a new record for the lowest point total ever in a college football game.

The previous low was set in the Hawkeyes' last game just two weeks ago when its matchup with Minnesota closed at 30.5. That game played out as expected, with Minnesota winning 12-10.

Some money has come in on the Over, though, with the total moving up a point to 30.5 at multiple sportsbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa making history for the lowest total in college football certainly wouldn't be a surprise. The Hawkeyes have averaged 14.2 points through their first five Big Ten contests this season after scoring 17.7 points per game last year. The team's low-scoring loss to Minnesota marked the second straight game Iowa scored 15 or fewer points and the third time in their first five conference games.

Iowa's offensive woes through the first two-thirds of the season have already led to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz losing his job, which the school announced on Monday.

For those wanting to bet on the Under in Saturday's game, Ferentz will remain in his post through the end of the season. And the Under has hit at a winning rate in Iowa games this season, going 6-2. And when the total has been set at 35 points or lower, the Under has won five of six times.

The Hawkeyes have done well in those games, too, going 5-1 straight up.

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

&amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share