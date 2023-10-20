College Football Minnesota-Iowa game sets record for lowest point total in two decades Updated Oct. 20, 2023 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa's offense is often the topic of discussion for college football fans because when people think of the Hawkeyes, they think of low-scoring games.

And since the team has struggled to score consistently this season, oddsmakers and bettors have this week's game on their minds, with Saturday's Minnesota-Iowa game setting a new low (pun intended) in the betting markets.

The total for this week's game has moved to 30.5 from 31.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, making it the lowest point total in any college football game over the last 20 years. Yes, you read that correctly.

Of course, the two games tied for the lowest point total in the previous two decades were also Iowa games, both occurring last season.

The good news for Hawkeyes fans is that Iowa won those games last season, blanking Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl and taking down these Gophers 13-10 in Week 12 when the point total was 31.5. From a betting perspective, both of last year's matchups safely finished under the point totals.

How does this upcoming game's total compare to the all-time lowest totals set? Last season's Iowa team was also involved in one of the five-lowest point totals for a college football game in the last 20 years. The Iowa-Rutgers matchup in Week 4 had a point total of 34.5, tied for the fifth-lowest point total of the last 20 years (2022 Navy-Army and 2004 Ohio State-Penn State were the games with the third- and fourth-lowest point totals).

Unsurprisingly, bettors also expect this game to be a low-scoring affair, as 65.3 percent of the bets and 78.6 percent of the handle are on the Under as of Thursday, according to Max Meyer.

If you are a Hawkeyes fan, there is a bright side. Even though Iowa fans have voiced their displeasure with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's struggling offenses, the team has done well in these low-scoring affairs.

Since 2017, they've won all five games when the point total was set to 35 points or fewer, including last Saturday's game against Wisconsin when it was an 8.5-point underdog in Madison. And, of course, the Under hit in that game as the Hawkeyes won 15-6.

Iowa has averaged 15.3 points per game through its first four Big Ten contests this season, while Minnesota averages 19 points per game in conference play.

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

