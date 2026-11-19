The No. 2 Utah Utes visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Utah is 10-0. TCU is 5-5 and one win from bowl eligibility, with a trip to Texas Tech left after this game.

Utah ran for 296 yards in a 40-39 win at Arizona in Week 11 and outgained the Wildcats 500-415.

TCU beat Kansas State 20-10 in Week 11, a week after a 29-28 loss at Arizona.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Utah vs. TCU

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Utah's offense runs on Devon Dampier, who has 22 touchdown passes after two at Arizona on Nov. 14, a 40-39 win in which he went 13 of 25 for 204 yards.

Dampier has 2,257 passing yards this season and nine rushing touchdowns, and he ran for 89 yards against BYU on Nov. 7 and 150 against Houston on Oct. 24. TCU allows 195.4 passing yards per game, about nine fewer than he threw for at Arizona. Utah's No. 2 ranking and its offense both ride on his dual-threat play.

Daniel Bray ran 18 times for 197 yards and a touchdown at Arizona on Nov. 14, including a 62-yard run, after he had no carries against BYU on Nov. 7.

Bray has 434 rushing yards this season, plus 121 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, for four touchdowns overall. He has also been a weekly question mark in the backfield, with his workload shifting from game to game. TCU allows 109.0 rushing yards per game against a Utah ground game that averages 223.5. Bray's workload is what keeps Dampier from carrying the offense alone.

TCU's big-play receiver is Jordan Dwyer, who has 580 receiving yards this season and a 41-yard reception among five catches for 85 yards against Kansas State on Nov. 14.

Dwyer had 10 catches for 113 yards against West Virginia on Oct. 24 and topped 100 yards twice in his last five games, with 150 at Baylor on Oct. 17. Utah allows 18.6 points per game against a TCU offense scoring 23.4. Dwyer supplies the long plays TCU needs to keep pace.

Utah vs. TCU Odds