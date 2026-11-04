How to Watch UCLA vs. Minnesota: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at noon ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. UCLA is 8-0 and 5-0 in Big Ten play, while Minnesota is 5-3 and 3-2.

UCLA has allowed 10 points or fewer in each of its last three games, capped by a 27-0 win over Nevada. The Bruins allow 13.4 points per game.

Minnesota is 4-1 at home and is coming off a 23-16 loss at Indiana. The Golden Gophers beat Iowa 13-10 at home one week earlier.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Minnesota

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at noon ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

UCLA is 3-0 since Ty Dieffenbach became the starter after Nico Iamaleava's season-ending leg injury. His best game in that stretch came against Wisconsin, when he completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards.

Minnesota allows 178.9 passing yards per game and has eight interceptions, but Dieffenbach has thrown only one pick in 100 attempts and has been sacked four times. Nevada held him to 178 yards on 30 attempts, and the Bruins still won by 27. Watch whether UCLA trusts him to throw on early downs.

UCLA leads the Big Ten with 219.5 rushing yards per game, and Wayne Knight has 680 of them with 12 touchdowns. He ran for 103 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the 17-15 win at Oregon.

He has been held under 60 rushing yards in each of the last three games, though he scored in two of them. Minnesota allows 126.1 rushing yards per game, and Anthony Woods adds 495 yards at 6.6 per carry, so UCLA can keep rotating fresh legs. Count Knight's touches inside the red zone.

Indiana held Minnesota to 120 passing yards on Oct. 31, and Drake Lindsey averaged 3.2 yards per attempt on 37 throws. He has 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

UCLA is a hard draw for a quarterback trying to clean that up. The Bruins have 16 interceptions and 26 takeaways, both Big Ten highs, and Lindsey has thrown at least one pick in three of his last four games. Minnesota averages only 99.5 rushing yards per game, so more of the load falls on him. Watch how many of his throws are contested.

Minnesota's top receiver has drawn 19 targets over the last two games and turned them into 14 catches. He leads the Golden Gophers with 46 receptions for 460 yards.

UCLA allows 173.5 passing yards per game, and Tracy's production tends to come on short throws, at 10 yards per catch. He had seven catches for 40 yards at Indiana, and his best game over the last four came at Purdue, with five catches for 75 yards. Count how many of his catches turn into first downs.

UCLA vs. Minnesota Odds

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